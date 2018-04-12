Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Phoenixville's Kevin Cushing throws no-hitter in win over Perkiomen Valley

Archbishop Carroll’s Cole Chesnet hit a two-run double in Wednesday’s 4-3 win over St. Joseph’s Prep. Pictured is Chesnet in a game against Father Judge last May.

Kevin Cushing tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts Wednesday to carry the Phoenixville baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Perkiomen Valley. Brandon Fink fueled a four-run sixth with two RBI. Devon Goryl and Will Trianosky added RBIs in the sixth for the Phantoms.

Ridley used a seven-spot in the visiting eighth to pull away from Upper Darby, 12-6. Ryan Meyer doubled and tripled for the Green Raiders.

Freshmen Koll Peichel hit a pinch-hit walk-off single to lift Strath Haven over Radnor, 5-4.

Jake Kelchner struck out 10 over six innings and helped himself with an RBI double as Archbishop Carroll edged St. Joseph’s Prep, 4-3. Cole Chesnet highlighted a three-run sixth inning with a two-run double.

Janai Vaughan and Kyrell Smith both homered to lead Saul past Southern, 11-0. Ben Jackson and Jordan Rivers added doubles for the Razorbacks.

Softball

Audrey Rosenblum stroked a walk-off single as part of a three-run seventh as Radnor upended Strath Haven, 8-7. Rosenblum knocked in Amanda McGrath, who singled home two runs to tie the game.

Ashley De La Cruz tripled and homered as Science Leadership Academy defeated Roxborough, 12-7.

Caroline Adams went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI in Academy of Notre Dame’s 3-1 triumph over Episcopal Academy. Grace Jackson got the win for the Irish.

Liz Hoole hit a home run for Penncrest in a 11-1 win over Harriton. Brett Gavin and Emma Stauffer added triples for the Lions.

Megan Kidd delivered a 2 for 4 day with a home run and three RBI as Archbiship Ryan beat Archbishop Carroll, 9-3. Dana Bell punched out 10 batters in a complete game for the Ragdolls.

