Monday's Pa. roundup: Archbishop Carroll beats Archbishop Wood in baseball

Chris Grill and Dan Crossan had two RBIs apiece during a four-run third, sending Archbishop Carroll past Archbishop Wood, 6-3, on Monday. Jake Kelchner struck out nine over six innings for the Patriots, who improved to 5-0 in Catholic League play.
***
Nate Furman went 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs, and three runs scored in Bonner-Prendergast’s 17-4 victory over Conwell-Egan. Matt Shepherd and John Demucci each added three hits, with the former knocking in four runs.
***
Zack Griffin struck out six during a complete-game effort as Methacton edged Upper Merion, 2-1. Connor Smith had the game-winning RBI double for the Warriors.
***
Luke Sprague doubled and homered as Cardinal O’Hara defeated Bishop McDevitt, 15-0. Khalil Reed Jr. recorded his first career varsity hit with a bases-clearing double in the third inning. Nick Bromley tossed a three-inning no-hitter.
***
Peter Delaney went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as George School blanked Academy of the New Church, 10-0. Justus Agosto struck out eight over four innings.
***
Gianfranco Borgesi got the win in relief and also knocked in the winning runs in the bottom of the 10th, lifting String Theory to a 4-3 victory over GAMP. Frank Ponzio pitched 7 1/3 solid innings for String Theory, while Erik Lipson had 14 strikeouts for GAMP.
***
Leon McKnight went 4-for-4 with a grand slam as Sankofa Freedom rolled past Overbrook, 14-3.
Softball
Maddie Fife notched two doubles and a homer in West Chester Rustin’s 12-6 triumph over Sun Valley. Nicole McCarthy picked up the win in the circle and went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Emily Bassick drove in four runs.
***
Maya Hartman reached 406 career strikeouts as Penncrest held off Upper Darby, 9-2.
***
Ashley De La Cruz doubled and homered in Science Leadership’s 20-4 win over Olney.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.