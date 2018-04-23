Monday's Pa. roundup: Archbishop Carroll beats Archbishop Wood in baseball

Jake Kelchner struck out nine Monday in Archbishop Carroll’s 6-3 win over Archbishop Wood.

Chris Grill and Dan Crossan had two RBIs apiece during a four-run third, sending Archbishop Carroll past Archbishop Wood, 6-3, on Monday. Jake Kelchner struck out nine over six innings for the Patriots, who improved to 5-0 in Catholic League play.

***

Nate Furman went 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs, and three runs scored in Bonner-Prendergast’s 17-4 victory over Conwell-Egan. Matt Shepherd and John Demucci each added three hits, with the former knocking in four runs.

***

Zack Griffin struck out six during a complete-game effort as Methacton edged Upper Merion, 2-1. Connor Smith had the game-winning RBI double for the Warriors.

***

Luke Sprague doubled and homered as Cardinal O’Hara defeated Bishop McDevitt, 15-0. Khalil Reed Jr. recorded his first career varsity hit with a bases-clearing double in the third inning. Nick Bromley tossed a three-inning no-hitter.

***

Peter Delaney went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs as George School blanked Academy of the New Church, 10-0. Justus Agosto struck out eight over four innings.

***

Gianfranco Borgesi got the win in relief and also knocked in the winning runs in the bottom of the 10th, lifting String Theory to a 4-3 victory over GAMP. Frank Ponzio pitched 7 1/3 solid innings for String Theory, while Erik Lipson had 14 strikeouts for GAMP.

***

Leon McKnight went 4-for-4 with a grand slam as Sankofa Freedom rolled past Overbrook, 14-3.

Softball

Maddie Fife notched two doubles and a homer in West Chester Rustin’s 12-6 triumph over Sun Valley. Nicole McCarthy picked up the win in the circle and went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Emily Bassick drove in four runs.

***

Maya Hartman reached 406 career strikeouts as Penncrest held off Upper Darby, 9-2.

***

Ashley De La Cruz doubled and homered in Science Leadership’s 20-4 win over Olney.

