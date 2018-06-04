Monday's Pa. roundup: North Penn blanks St. Hubert in state softball opener

The North Penn softball team opened the PIAA Class 6A playoffs with a 10-0 win over St. Hubert.

The PIAA baseball and softball playoffs started Monday. Madelyn Volpe highlighted the action with a five-inning no-hitter as the North Penn softball team defeated St. Hubert, 10-0, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Amanda Greaney drove in five runs to support Volpe, who recorded nine strikeouts. The Knights will play Parkland, a 5-0 winner over Central York, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Coming Tuesday …

Baseball and softball will complete the first round after a few games were postponed on Monday due to poor field conditions. The state lacrosse semifinals are also on the schedule.

On Monday …

The Council Rock North softball team fell to District 11 runner-up Nazareth, 4-3. Maddy McClary’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave Nazareth the victory.

Baseball

Stephen Aldrich tossed a three-hit shutout as Bensalem beat Parkland, 1-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. Aldrich struck out nine for the Owls, who will play Williamsport on Thursday. Williamsport defeated Downingtown East, 4-1.

***

Elsewhere in Class 6A, Anthony Cosetti went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and four RBIs as La Salle beat Conestoga, 4-1. Joe Miller and Gavin Moretski combined to allow just five hits for the Explorers, who will face Red Lion, a 1-0 winner over Freedom, on Thursday.

***

Josiah Smith’s all-around performance propelled Faith Christian past GAMP, 8-2, in the opening round of the Class 1A tournament. Smith gave up just one hit and helped himself out at the plate with four RBIs. Next up for Faith Christian is Sayre.