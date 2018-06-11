Monday's Pa. roundup: Neshaminy, Bristol softball teams fall in state semifinals

Amber Brugger (left) was one of eight seniors on this year’s Neshaminy softball team.

Neshaminy lost to District 11 champion Parkland, 7-0, in the PIAA Class 6A softball semifinals at Allentown’s Patriots Park on Monday. Trojans junior Kelly Dulaney was dominant in the circle and contributed three hits to a 15-hit attack.

After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Parkland scored two runs in the second on RBI singles from Makenzie Wolfe and Kylie Hlay. Steph Herpel’s three-run double in the fourth made it 5-0.

The Trojans tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Wolfe finished with four hits and two RBIs.

The Redskins (21-5) had combined for 24 runs in their state playoff wins against Central Bucks South and Hazleton. Neshaminy, which featured eight seniors, was looking to reach the state final for the first time since 2013.

Parkland (24-3) will face either District 11 runner-up Nazareth or defending 6A champ Hempfield Area at 4 p.m. Friday at State College. That semifinal was postponed on Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday.

***

Bristol fell to District 3 winner Upper Dauphin, 4-1, in the Class 2A semifinals at Lyons Field in Fleetwood. Kacie Pinelli drove in the lone run for the Warriors.

Bristol started the state tournament with comeback wins against Conwell-Egan and Wyalusing. Prior to states, the Warriors rallied for victories against Dock Mennonite in the regular-season finale and Calvary Christian in the District 1 championship game.

But Bristol (19-3) was unable to recover from a 4-0 deficit on Monday. The Warriors will lose seniors Cara Fabiano and Kendell Lewis to graduation.

Upper Dauphin (16-8) will meet Mohawk, a 3-1 winner over Mount Union, in the championship game at 11 a.m. Friday.