Monday's Pa. roundup: La Salle baseball captures PCL regular-season title

La Salle infielders watch as Dan Karrash warms up after being brought in to pitch in the later innings of La Salle’s 9-1 win over Neumann-Goretti on April 11.

Coming Tuesday …

The District 1 playoffs get underway for lacrosse and boys’ volleyball. Friends’ Central will play Shipley in the Friends Schools League baseball final. Meanwhile, the PIAA state playoffs start for boys’ tennis.

On Monday …

Andrew Cossetti hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs Monday as the La Salle baseball team defeated Archbishop Wood, 10-2, to clinch the Philadelphia Catholic League regular-season title. Joseph Miller, Gavin Moretski, and Daniel Karrash combined for 11 strikeouts.

Cole Chesnet drove in two runs as Archbishop Carroll took down Archbishop Ryan, 5-3. Tyler Kehoe picked up the win in relief.

Jack Herr knocked in four runs as Jenkintown rolled past Phil-Mont Christian, 16-1. Cade Lafferty had a pair of doubles.

John McLaughlin, Mason Miller, and Cole Palis homered in Garnet Valley’s 11-1 victory over Haverford High. Shane VanHorn notched his first-career hit.

Softball

JoceLynn Labossiere and Lexi Alloway each drove in two runs as George School beat Friends’ Central, 10-0, in the Friends Schools League Semifinals. Caitlyn Mihalik got the win in the circle for the Cougars, who will play Academy of the New Church in Wednesday’s final.

Central Bucks South got past Nazareth Academy, 11-5, behind Katie Hines’ two-run homer and four RBIs.

Brielle Kerwood and Bridget Bailey combined for 12 strikeouts as Interboro held off Bonner-Prendergast, 6-3. Bailey fanned nine over the final four innings.

Coatesville scored two runs in the top of the seventh to beat Oxford, 6-5. The winning runs came via a bases-loaded walk to Phoebe Clemens and a sacrifice fly by Ella Vetter.

Kaylee Fiocca struck out six as String Theory Academy blanked Kensington, 11-0, in the Public League quarterfinals.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Katie Detwiler netted five goals as Archbishop Carroll finished the regular season with a 12-9 triumph over Notre Dame. Rachel Matey had 14 draw controls for the Patriots, who went 14-2 overall and 10-0 in the Catholic League.

Boys’ Tennis

La Salle’s Owen DeAngelis and Dan Porreca won the District 12 doubles crown to secure a spot in the state tournament. They beat Central’s Anthony Goncharenko and Louis Jiang, 6-0, 6-1, in the title match at Abraham Lincoln High School.