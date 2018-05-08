Monday's Pa. roundup: Archbishop Carroll baseball rallies past Conwell-Egan

Archbishop Carroll senior pitcher and Alabama recruit Jake Kelchner played a key role in Mondays win over Conwell-Egan.

Trent Pierce’s walk-off RBI single gave the Archbishop Carroll baseball team a 7-6 victory over Conwell-Egan on Monday. Trailing 6-5, Jake Kelchner doubled for Carroll and crossed the plate on Chris Grill’s double. Grill scored the winning run on a Pierce single.

Anthony Viggiano knocked in six runs as Strath Haven handled Penncrest, 19-6.

Josh Dubost threw six strong innings as Methacton defeated Pottstown, 10-1.

Jarod Durkin drove in four runs as Swenson rolled past Prep Charter, 16-1.

Malachi Pippen smacked a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs to help Boys’ Latin defeat Bodine, 11-1.

Softball

Garnet Valley beat Ridley, 3-2, on Lindsey Hunt’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Maya Hartman struck out 16 in a complete-game effort as Penncrest held off Strath Haven, 8-2. Elizabeth Hoole went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Rebecca Sorrentino hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh, sending Upper Darby past Lower Merion, 9-5. Sorrentino also had two triples and a double.

Jenny Noll’s walk-off RBI single gave Conestoga a 6-5 victory over Haverford High. Katie Mayock homered for the Pioneers.

Rachel Butler had six strikeouts and no walks as Avon Grove took down Coatesville, 4-0.

Gabby Gaskin and Hannah Sebenick each had three RBIs as Springfield (Montco) won 7-3 over Upper Dublin. Mary Kate Smith scored three times.

Corey Jones drove in three runs as Conwell-Egan beat Archbishop Wood, 10-5.

Megan Dignam went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored as Nazareth Academy got past Philadelphia Academy Charter, 13-6. Devyn Dydak had three hits and three runs scored.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Neshaminy’s Katie Denis scored her 200th career goal in a 15-5 loss to Pennsbury.

Gillian Schlenner netted five goals in Collegium’s 9-6 win over Academy Park.

Bella Disanto, Catherine Merritt, and Riley O’Malley had three goals apiece in Upper Merion’s 19-13 triumph over Pottsgrove. O’Malley reached 100 goals for her career.

Sarah Hartigan and Emily DeOrio combined for 11 goals as St. Hubert outlasted St. Basil, 18-17.

Girls’ Golf

Episcopal Academy defeated Agnes Irwin, 207-215, to finish the season undefeated. The win also gave the Churchwomen their first Inter-Ac title.