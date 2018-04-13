Hutch Gagnon, Downingtown East baseball beat archrival Downingtown West

As in the other sports in which neighbors Downingtown East and Downingtown West are pitted against each other, emotions run high when the Cougars and Whippets clash in baseball.
“It’s everything to us,” East senior pitcher Hutch Gagnon said. “I’ve been thinking about this game for weeks.”
Gagnon was referring to Friday afternoon’s Ches-Mont League National Division showdown in Exton, which was won by East, 5-3. It marked the first of two meetings this season between the title contenders.
East (8-0, 7-0 Ches-Mont National) took the first step in its bid to dethrone three-time defending league champ West (6-2, 6-2) and earn the crown for the first time since 2014.
“This is nice, but it’s still early,” Gagnon said. “We have to go out and play every game like it’s our last one.”
Gagnon limited the Whippets to two earned runs in five innings. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound southpaw struck out eight, yielded four hits, and induced five groundouts.
“My fastball was working well and so was my change-up,” Gagnon said. “At first, I was leaving my curveball up in the zone. But I was throwing for it strikes before I came out.”
Gagnon’s fastball in the early going was clocked at between 87 to 89 mph. His curveball check in at 73.
The third-year varsity member is bound for Penn State. He will be joined in State College by Archbishop Carroll catcher Cole Chesnet and Episcopal Academy middle infielder Isaiah Payton.
“I was blown away on my visit to Penn State,” Gagnon said. “The facilities were impressive and the coaches were great. I’m excited to be going there.”
Gagnon is 3-0 with a save and a 1.29 ERA to go along with 22 K’s and six walks in 16 1/3 innings.
“He’s confident, he’s a battler, and his pitches are always around the plate,” East coach Pete Susi said. “Every time he’s out there, he gives us a great chance to win.”
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-loaded walk, but West went in front on Andrew Cilberto’s two-run home run to left field in the fourth.
East went ahead, 3-2, in the fourth on a bases-loaded error and Zach Burton’s sacrifice fly to center. The host added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth.
Whippets starter Drew Britt, a hard-throwing senior righthander and West Virginia recruit, struggled with his control in four innings. The 6-5, 210-pounder walked four and plunked one while allowing four hits.
Downingtown West 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3 5 2
Downingtown East 1 0 0 2 2 0 X — 5 5 2
WP: Hutch Gagnon. LP: Drew Britt. 2B: DW-Tommy Eliason; HR: DW: Andrew Cilberto.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.