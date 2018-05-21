Malvern Prep tops Haverford School for Inter-Ac lacrosse title

The Malvern Prep boys’ lacrosse team gathers for a group photo after beating Haverford School, 17-13, Monday at Cabrini University for the Inter-Ac title.

For the entirety of Quinn McCahon’s Malvern Prep career, people had only known the Haverford School as Inter-Ac champion, and that was simply too much for the senior to bear.

Monday night at Cabrini University, McCahon, Jack Traynor and the rest of Malvern’s seniors finally finished off the Fords, 17-13, to win the Inter-Ac postseason championship.

“We were 1-9 going in, our senior class against them,” McCahon said. “We definitely were tired of losing to them.”

McCahon said, however, that this team was different than any of the others.

More confident and more together, McCahon said. And it showed.

The Friars (14-6) jumped on the Fords early, building a 5-0 lead after the first quarter that swelled to 11-2 by halftime.

“Absolutely,” said Traynor, “we were tired of losing to them and it came down to who had a bigger heart. We came out firing. We played smart. We played hard. We played physical.”

Traynor, who will play at Penn State, led the Friars with four goals. McCahon, who will play at Notre Dame, added three more.

But when the Fords and Friars collide, large leads don’t last.

Haverford School senior TJ Malone hits Scott Deck, who scores from the seat of his pants with 2:27 left in the half at the Inter-Ac postseason championship at Cabrini. 9-2, Malvern Prep leads. @ESPNSCTop10 @RallyPhilly @Fords_Lacrosse @GoFords #SCTOP10 pic.twitter.com/s27GTVsy5z — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) May 21, 2018

Haverford (16-4) scored the final five goals of the third quarter and got within 13-8 when the fourth arrived. Scott Deck led the Fords with four goals.

With the Friars floundering, Traynor netted his fourth goal 20 seconds into the final frame.

“That was huge,” McCahon said. “Jack’s a clutch player. They went on a run and stopping that run was huge, and we can always count on Jack to do that for us.”

The Fords did, however, get within 16-13 with about a minute left after Luke O’Grady scored his second fourth-quarter goal.

O’Grady from Garno. Fords are within, 16-13, with 1:26 left. Man-down goal. pic.twitter.com/yz8aYLSqx7 — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) May 22, 2018

That’s when Jordan Donaghy, who was forced into a faceoff role in midseason, won the ensuing draw by scooping a ground ball in traffic. Malvern controlled the action from there and salted away the final seconds.

Malvern Prep wins the Inter-Ac championship, 17-13. Last second heave by William Pettit counted. @MPFriars pic.twitter.com/fhsiSE8OEj — Aaron Carter (@AceCarterINQ) May 22, 2018

“I think we’ve lost this big game to them every time in the last three or four years,” said Malvern coach John McEvoy, “and every time we played tentatively. I think that’s what these guys thought for the past couple days.”

Malvern Prep 5 6 2 4 17

Haverford School 0 2 6 5 13

MP: Jack Traynor 4, Quinn McCahon 3, Seamus Glynn 2, Scott White 2, James Gabrielson 2, Luke DiGiacobbe 2, Matthew Hilburn, William Pettit.

HS: Scott Deck 4, Adam Salvaggio 3, Luke O’Grady 2, TJ Malone, Chris Tsetsekos, Brennan McBride, Gavin Burke.

Saves: MP — William Pettit 8; HS — Harrison Fellheimer 5.