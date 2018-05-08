Tuesday's Pa. roundup: North Penn baseball clinches Suburban One League Continental title

The North Penn baseball team captured its second straight Suburban One League Continental Conference title with a 13-3 victory over Souderton on Tuesday. Tyler Siddal, Jake Drelick, Zack Miles, and Billy Collins all had two hits. Siddal and Collins each drove in two runs.

***

Quakertown clinched the SOL American crown with a 5-3 triumph over Upper Moreland.

***

Eric Hoefer struck out six and gave up just one hit as Council Rock North shutout Neshaminy, 7-0. Cavan Tully hit a solo homer and scored twice.

***

Westtown senior Jon Moldoff recorded his 100th career hit in a 5-1 win over Friends Select. Moldoff also struck out 10 over seven innings.

***

Furness took both games of a doubleheader with Franklin Learning Center. Frederick O’Rourke struck out 13 in a complete-game effort as Furness won by a 10-0 margin in game one. Phil Jacolow picked up the victory in an 11-1 decision in the second contest.

Softball

Jess Lepore’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave Souderton a 6-5 win over North Penn.

***

Central Bucks West got past Pennridge, 3-0, thanks to Julia Perez’s three-run homer in the eighth. Kayla Gallagher tossed a five-hit shutout.

***

Kylee Guerrera’s walk-off RBI single propelled Archbishop Wood past Hallahan, 5-4.

***

Madison McLaverty knocked in three runs as St. Basil cruised past Sacred Heart, 18-3. Grace Comas went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

***

Anita Bilotta, Sophia Marlino, and Sophia Haub each homered during a big second inning as Notre Dame rolled to a 17-3 win over Baldwin. Haub’s shot was a grand slam. Grace Jackson struck out seven over five innings.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Kaylee Dyer netted five goals as Penn Charter took down Germantown Academy, 11-4.

***

Dana Carlson and Belle Mastropietro had five goals apiece as Springfield (Delco) held off Strath Haven, 16-10.

***

Garnet Valley won the Central League with a 14-4 decision over Radnor.

***

Emily Feeney scored four goals as Downingtown West beat West Chester Henderson, 15-9.

***

Allie Schwab and Katelin Williams each notched five goals in Harriton’s 15-9 victory over Penncrest. The Rams improved to 12-3 overall.

***

St. Hubert rolled past Hallahan, 19-1, behind Emily DeOrio’s four goals.

Boys’ Tennis

The Masterman boys’ tennis team continued its magical season with a 4-1 victory over Central in the Public League championship on Tuesday.