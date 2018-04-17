Monday's Pa. roundup: Springfield-Delco girls' lacrosse beats Archbishop Carroll on OT goal by Little

Olivia Little of Springfield (Delco) scores against Anne Frascella of Conestoga in the 2nd half of last year’s District 1 Class 3A championship game. Little netted the overtime winner for Springfield Monday against Archbishop Carroll.

Olivia Little scored 2:12 into overtime to give Springfield-Delco a thrilling 14-13 victory over Archbishop Carroll in a rematch of last year’s PIAA Class 3A championship game at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken.

Little finished with five goals for the Cougars, who also got two goals from Dana Carlson, Alyssa Long, and Olivia Pace.

Alex Almonte, Amber Germer, Madison Henry, Grace Gallagher, Sydney D’Orsogna, and Katie Detwiler had two goals each for the Patriots, who beat Springfield by a 9-8 margin in the 2017 state title game.

***

Emily Williams recorded eight goals in Pottsgrove’s 20-8 win over Sun Valley. Sydney Tornetta finished with five goals and one assist.

***

Jordyn Bauer netted six goals as West Chester Henderson took down Pope John Paul II, 15-8. Lilly Siskind added five goals.

***

Upper Dublin defeated Springfield (Montco), 16-8, thanks to Lindsey Schreiber’s five goals.

***

Riley Forman notched five goals as Central Bucks East held off Central Bucks South, 14-8. Brigitte Bishop had four goals.

***

Kaley Ehnow recorded a hat trick in Abington’s 12-6 win over Souderton.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Ryan Flanegan had seven goals as Lansdale Catholic got past Upper Moreland, 11-4.

***

Nick Bates and Quinn Chambers had two goals apiece as Episcopal Academy beat Hill School, 9-1.

***

Joey Borcky and Stefan Evans scored twice as Avon Grove stayed undefeated with a 9-4 triumph over West Chester Rustin.

