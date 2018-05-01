Monday's Pa. roundup: Marple Newtown baseball stays perfect with win over Garnet Valley

Kevin Merrone went 4-for-4 with four RBIs Monday as the Marple Newtown baseball team stayed perfect with a 12-2 victory over Garnet Valley. Luke Cantwell, Alden Mathes, and Tyler Bogan all drove in two runs for the Tigers, who improved to 14-0 on the season. Luke Zimmerman struck out 10 over five innings to record his fifth win of the year.

***

Tyler Kehoe got the win in relief and also knocked in two runs to help Archbishop Carroll beat La Salle, 5-4. Carroll starter Jake Kelchner struck out 12 over 5 2/3 innings. Eric Marasheski drove in three runs for the Explorers.

***

Antonio Rossillo’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh gave Archbishop Wood a 5-4 triumph over Neumann-Goretti. John Gifford hit a three-run homer for the Vikings. Each team scored four runs in the sixth.

***

Roman Catholic got past St. Joseph’s Prep, 7-4, on Jason Kelly’s walk-off three-run homer.

***

Nick Glebocki tossed a two-hitter in Archbishop Ryan’s 1-0 win over Friends’ Central. Freshman Sabien Rivera had the game-winning hit in the seventh.

***

Phoenixville defeated Pottstown, 2-0, behind Luke LeBeau’s two-run homer and a one-hit shutout from Kevin Cushing and Trip Shoemaker.

***

Jason Dellavalla delivered the game-winning hit during a four-run bottom of the seventh, sending String Theory past Kensington, 5-4.

Softball

Arisbeth Hernandez went 5-for-5 with two doubles, three triples, and nine RBIs as Esperanza beat Washington, 14-13.

***

Little Flower took down Archbishop Carroll, 5-0, thanks to Virginia “Ginny” Britto’s all-around performance. She struck out six and helped herself out at the plate with two doubles, an RBI. and a run scored. Allison Ross homered.

***

Rachel Butler pitched a two-hitter as Avon Grove blanked Downingtown East, 2-0.

***

Jo Morrison homered during a nine-run fifth as GAMP took down Lincoln, 18-10.

Boys’ Lacrosse

TJ Malone scored five goals in Haverford School’s 19-12 triumph over Everest Academy. Scott Deck added four goals.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Sophie Kolkka and Ali Diamond had milestone nights in a 12-5 decision over Wissahickon. Kolkka reached 100 goals for her career while Diamond hit 200.

Great celebration! Sophie getting her 100th goal and Ali getting her 200th! PW over Wiss 12-5. pic.twitter.com/6XWpyMgdjK — Ellen Reilly (@PWGLAXRei) May 1, 2018

***

Skylar Kay led a balanced attack with four goals as Methacton cruised past Norristown, 20-3. The Warriors received goals from 15 different players.

***

Sarah Goodwin netted five goals in Souderton’s 17-1 rout of Quakertown. Carlie Doughty ended with four goals and one assist.