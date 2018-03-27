Monday's Pa. roundup: Luke Zimmerman's homer sends Marple Newtown past Conrad Academy

The Marple Newtown baseball team beat Conrad Academy in extra innings on Monday.

Luke Zimmerman hit a home run in the eighth inning to give Marple Newtown a 4-3 victory over Conrad Academy in Florida on Monday. Sean Standen gave up one run in three innings of relief to pick up the win.

***

Zak Summy struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings as Haverford School defeated Upper Darby, 12-2. He also helped himself out at the plate with three RBIs. Isaiah Winikur drove in two runs and scored three times.

***

Hunter Hall hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning as Oxford took down Kennett, 4-2.

Softball

String Theory received two doubles and a home run from Kaylee Fiocca in a 14-2 win over Masterman. Fiocca also picked up the win in the circle.

***

Corinne Mundy recorded 11 strikeouts over five innings as Rush beat Northeast, 19-5. She also hit a grand slam and finished with six RBIs.

***

The Coatesville offense pounded out 21 hits in a 15-2 victory over West Chester Henderson. McKenna Sherman finished with five hits and three RBIs and was also the winning pitcher in the circle, striking out six.

***

Kendall Brown struck out 10 over five innings as Phoenixville cruised to a 14-4 victory over Harriton. Susan Duncan homered during a six-run fifth inning.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Jordyn Bauer and Lilly Siskind each scored six goals in West Chester Henderson’s 17-15 triumph over Spring-Ford.

***

Abby Seasock had seven goals and three assists as Sun Valley rolled to a 21-14 win over Upper Darby. Anna Brown finished with four goals and three assists.

***

Ebony Reddick notched seven goals and three assists to lead Pottstown past Academy Park, 13-1. Christina Butler added three goals.

