Monday's Pa. roundup: Haverford High girls' lacrosse beats Upper Dublin on last-second goal

Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Ali Diamond shoots and scores against Downingtown East on April 13, 2017. Diamond had four goals in an 11-4 win over Abington on Monday.

Senior captain Reilly Morgan scored with one second remaining to give the Haverford High girls’ lacrosse team a 12-11 win over Upper Dublin on Monday. Willa Hetznecker led with five goals for the Fords. Upper Dublin’s Lindsey Schreiber had three goals to reach 100 for her career.

***

Emily Walsh scored four goals as Springfield (Montco) beat Upper Merion, 11-10. Ella Marino and Lindsay Smith added three goals apiece for the Spartans. Molly Weygand had five goals in defeat.

***

Ali Diamond and Lexi Petrakis each had four goals as Plymouth Whitemarsh held off Abington, 11-4. Lauren Van Buren had four goals for Abington.

Softball

Kendall Clarke drove in three runs as Delco Christian outlasted Lower Moreland, 15-11. Abbi Heacock picked up the win and helped herself out at the plate with four RBIs.

Boys’ Tennis

Unionville’s top two doubles teams recorded straight-set wins in a 7-0 win over Octorara. Seniors Daniel Hopping and Zach Sokoloff played at No. 1 doubles and senior Ethan Fitzsimons and junior Clay Horowitz played at second doubles.

***

Avon Grove rolled past Sun Valley, 7-0, as Ben Nelson handled Evan Roland, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles.

***

Downingtown West stayed perfect on the young season with a 7-0 triumph over Kennett. Josh Biskowitz fought to a tough 6-3, 7-5 win over Davis Pircey at second singles.

