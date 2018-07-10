Mike Lake returns to coach Archbishop Ryan baseball team

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

A familiar face will be in charge of Archbishop Ryan’s baseball team next season.

The school announced on Tuesday that Mike Lake, who guided the Raiders from 1990 to 2001, is returning as the program’s head coach.

“I still have the fire and competitive drive to coach, and it’s an honor to do that at your alma mater,” Lake said. “I like the things [athletic director] George Todt and [president] Mike Barnett are doing. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Lake, 59, was the head coach at La Salle University from 2008 to 2017 and spent a total of 14 seasons with the Explorers. “I had a fantastic time coaching the players at La Salle,” he said.

Lake directed Ryan to the Catholic League championship in 1998, its first title since 1984 and fourth overall.

Lake was an outfielder for the Raiders from 1973 to 1977, earning second-team all-Catholic honors as a senior, and went on to play at La Salle.

Lake takes over for Nick Chichilitti, who stepped down after two seasons. Ryan advanced to the league semifinals in 2017 before losing to eventual titlist Neumann-Goretti.

“I just want to try to continue the success that a lot of Ryan’s sports teams have had in recent years,” Lake said. “I want to keep the Ryan tradition going strong.”