Tuesday's Pa. roundup: Methacton beats Upper Dublin in girls' lacrosse playoffs

The Methacton girls’ lacrosse seniors pose for a picture with their parents on Senior Night.

Coming Wednesday …

If the weather cooperates, the District 1 boys’ and girls’ lacrosse playoffs will wrap up the first round. The Catholic League softball playoffs enter the quarterfinals while boys’ lacrosse moves into the semifinals. The Friends Schools League baseball final between Friends’ Central and Shipley, which was suspended on Tuesday, will continue with the Gators leading 5-4.

On Tuesday …

Sydney Tornetta scored four goals as the Methacton girls’ lacrosse team took down Upper Dublin, 12-6, in the first round of the District 1 Class 3A playoffs on Tuesday. The Warriors will play No. 4 seed Central Bucks West on Thursday. The Bucks are coming off a first-round bye.

***

Clare Meyer netted four goals as Germantown Friends beat Shipley, 9-6, in the Friends Schools League final.

Boys’ Lacrosse



George Rusnak notched four goals as Holy Ghost Prep defeated Harriton, 17-10, in the first round of the District 1 Class 2A playoffs. Zach Nangle, Dan Kovacevich, and Owen Yake had three goals apiece.

Softball

Bridget Bailey reached 400 career strikeouts in Interboro’s 5-0 win over Penncrest. Bailey fanned 15 batters on Tuesday.

***

Alex DeLeon recorded her 100th career hit in Central Bucks South’s 6-0 blanking of Central Bucks East. Kylie Kenney tossed a three-hitter for the Titans, who clinched at least a share of the Suburban One League Continental title.

***

Rachel Lopez went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs as Conestoga rolled past Springfield (Delco), 13-3.

***

Coatesville defeated Octorara, 21-9, thanks to Natalie Florschutz’s all-around performance. She struck out 10 and helped herself out at the plate with four RBIs. Kayla Bock doubled and drove in three runs.

***

Grace Stansfield went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored in Penn Charter’s 13-1 triumph over Episcopal Academy.

***

Kira Berol and Abbi Heacock homered as Delco Christian got past New Hope-Solebury, 11-6. Heacock also struck out six to pick up the win in the circle.

Baseball

Calvin Costner struck out 11 over six innings as Haverford School held off Harriton, 3-2. Justin Meyer hit a solo homer and Isaiah Winikur scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth.