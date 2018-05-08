Masterman beats Central to win Public League tennis championship

The Masterman boys’ tennis team beat Central in the Public League championship on Tuesday.

The Masterman boys’ tennis team continued its magical season with a 4-1 victory over Central in the Public League championship on Tuesday. Central had won the previous 11 Public League titles.

Jonathan Nottingham, Anthony Chaiditya, and Kailash Natarajan won their respective singles matches for Masterman, which beat Central twice during the regular season. Masterman’s second doubles team of Jacob Luterman and Nalin Khanna took down Huihuang Zhu and Alexander O’Conner by a 6-1, 6-0 margin.

Masterman will play Bonner-Prendergast for the District 12 Class 2A title on Thursday at Abraham Lincoln High School. Last year, Masterman fell to New Hope-Solebury in the first round of the PIAA state playoffs.

“I walked into a great bunch of guys,” said Masterman coach Tracy Tooke, who took over the program this year following stints as the women’s tennis coach at West Chester, Temple, and George Washington University. “They’re smart, hardworking, and talented.”

The team has battled through some wild weather this spring to reach this point.

“We were out there practicing in the snow,” said Tooke. “I’m so proud of them and honored to be a part of the Masterman boys’ tennis program.”

Central’s first doubles duo of Joe Trachtman and Xu Chen defeated Andrea Ngjela and Drew Rizzo-Reidy, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Central coach Mike Horwits was extremely proud of his players, but also showed great respect for Masterman.

“Masterman really deserved this,” said Horwits. “They played their hearts out. We wish them the best of luck going forward.”

Central will take on La Salle for the District 12 Class 3A crown on Thursday at Lincoln High. Central is looking to make it back to states after losing to Unionville in the first round last year.