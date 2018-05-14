Mary Beth McNichol resigns as Notre Dame basketball coach

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Mary Beth McNichol has resigned as head basketball coach at the Academy of Notre Dame after 27 seasons, the school announced Monday in a press release.

McNichol compiled a 507-258 record (.663 winning percentage) and led the Irish to four Inter-Ac League championships and two Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association (PAISAA) titles.

“Mary Beth has had a major impact on Notre Dame’s basketball program for the past 27 years,” athletic director Ben Davey said. “We are grateful to Coach McNichol for her leadership and dedication to her players and the sport.”

McNichol notched her 500th career victory when Notre Dame topped Mount St. Joseph Academy, 58-41, in a showcase event at Thomas Jefferson University on Jan. 14.

“It’s an honor to be in a class with other area coaches that have accomplished this milestone,” she said after the victory. “I have been extremely fortunate over the years to have great assistants and coaches.”

McNichol coached 11 1,000-point scorers, and 36 of her players made commitments to Division-I, II and III college programs.