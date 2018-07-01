Malvern Prep's Jake Hornibrook commits to play football at Stanford

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Malvern Prep senior offensive tackle Jake Hornibrook is the younger brother of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

Malvern Prep’s Jake Hornibrook, a stalwart offensive tackle, announced his commitment to play at Stanford on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior visited Stanford with his parents, Jeff and Dawn, in the spring. He returned to Palo Alto on his own for an unofficial visit early last month.

“The school is great, I liked my interaction with the coaches, and I felt very comfortable with the players when I got a chance to meet them,” he said. “They’re really good guys.”

Hornibrook earned first-team all-area honors last season while helping Malvern Prep go 6-4 overall and 5-0 in the Inter-Ac League. The 17-year-old from West Chester also saw time at defensive tackle.

Hornibrook, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

Hornibrook’s brother, Alex, was a standout quarterback for Malvern Prep (class of 2015) and now is a redshirt junior at Wisconson.

Alex Hornibrook threw for 2,644 yards and 25 touchdowns last season while directing the Badgers to a 13-1 record and a 34-24 triumph over Miami in the Orange Bowl.