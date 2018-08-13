Malvern Prep favored to repeat as Inter-Ac League champ | Training camp preview

Quarterbacks to watch this season in Southeastern Pa.

Malvern Prep’s Quincy Watson (5) breaks away from the grasp of St. Augustine Prep’s Jaylen DeCoteau in last season’s opener.

Malvern Prep

Coach: Dave Gueriera (second year).

Last year: 6-4 overall; 5-0 Inter-Ac League.

Offense: No-huddle spread.

Defense: 4-4.

Offensive starters returning: 7.

Defensive starters returning: 5.

Players to watch: Keith Maguire, LB-WR, 6-2, 215; Drew Gunther, QB, 6-3, 205; Jake Hornibrook, OL-DL, 6-4, 275; Quincy Watson, RB-DB-KR; 5-9, 190; TyGee Leach, WR-DB, 5-10, 185; Nick Gueriera, RB-ILB, 5-9, 190; Will Redden, OL-DL, 6-6, 295; Brendan Flynn, OL-DL, 6-2, 255; Buck Walsh, OL-DL, 6-1, 265; Harry Stinger, OL-DE, 5-10, 215; Lonnie White, WR-DB-KR, 6-3, 205; Mike Gussey, LB, 6-1, 200; John Turley, DL, 5-10, 220; Domir Brown, DL, 5-10; 215; J.T. Roberts, DL, 6-1, 250; Kevin White, DL, 6-0, 200; Ryan Iacone, WR-DB, 5-10, 185; D’Angelo Stocker, CB-KR, 5-10, 165.

Quick facts: Maguire (Clemson), Hornibrook (Stanford), Watson (Delaware), and Leach (Lehigh) have made college commitments; Gunther, a starter since midway through his sophomore season, has offers from Brown, Fordham, and Georgetown. … Will Redden, a junior transfer from Kennett High, is expected to be a force on the offensive line. … Nick Gueriera, a senior and the head coach’s nephew, was a second-team all-Inter-Ac selection last season. The Friars will open the season against Roman Catholic on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at Wildwood’s Maxwell Field. Their other nonleague foes are La Salle, McDonough (Md.), District 3’s Berks Catholic, and Peddie School (N.J.).