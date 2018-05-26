Saturday's Pa. roundup: Malvern baseball captures second straight PAISSA title

The Malvern Prep baseball team swept Saturday’s doubleheader, consisting of the PAISSA semifinal and final, to win its second straight state title. The Friars got past Penn Charter, 10-1, in the semifinals behind Jordan Dissin’s two-run homer and Connor Offshack’s solo shot. Liam Dabagian went the distance with 13 strikeouts.

Offshack’s hot bat carried over in the title game, as his bases-clearing triple was the big blow in a 13-3 win over Episcopal Academy. Billy Corcoran allowed three hits and one earned run for the win.

Malvern finishes its season 30-7, becoming the first team in school history to record 30 wins.

Coming Tuesday …

Southeastern Pa. gets a couple of days to rest and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, but then right back on the playoff saddle for Tuesday. Softball and baseball District 1 playbacks, semifinals, and finals are on the schedule, along with the Public League baseball semifinals. PIAA state playoffs kicks off for boys’ volleyball.

Boys’ Tennis

Masterman tennis represented themselves well at the PIAA champions in Hershey. Blue Dragons’ Jonathan Nottingham defeated Westmont Hilltop’s Adam Kush in straight sets (7-5, 7-5) to win the PIAA Class 2A boys singles championship. Nottingham didn’t drop a set in four matches during the tournament. Anthony Chaiditya and Kailash Natarajan finished in fourth place for Masterman, before falling to Tyrone’s Paul Lemaire and Ethan Vipod in three sets (3-6, 7-6, 6-2).