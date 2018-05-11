Friday's Pa. roundup: Malvern Prep baseball beats Penn Charter in extras

Malvern Prep’s Billy Corcoran tossed a complete game in a 3-2 win over Penn Charter on Friday.

On Saturday …

The Friends Schools League playoffs kick into full gear on Saturday, with softball, baseball, and boys’ tennis entering the semifinals. The track and field championships are also on the schedule.

On Friday …

Lonnie White’s sacrifice fly drove in Brady Devereux in the eighth inning, lifting the Malvern Prep baseball team to a 3-2 win over Penn Charter on Friday. Devereux led off the eighth with a double. Billy Corcoran gave up six hits and struck out nine in a complete-game performance.

Nick Holtz’s walk-off RBI single gave Haverford School a 5-4 victory over Germantown Academy. Sean Clark’s two-run homer tied things up in the bottom of the sixth.

Tyler Kehoe hit for the cycle as Archbishop Carroll blanked Bishop McDevitt, 19-0. Kehoe finished with seven RBIs and four runs scored. The Patriots received inside-the-park home runs from Jake Kelchner and Kyle Wagner.

Pat Coleman threw a compete-game gem as Devon Prep took down New Hope-Solebury, 4-0. Harrison Jonik drove in two runs to support Coleman, who allowed just three hits.

Unionville got past Sun Valley, 13-5, behind Nick Samulewicz’s all-around game. Samulewicz struck out 12 over six innings and helped himself out at the plate with two homers, including a grand slam.

Richard Lugo went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and and four runs scored as Frankford handled Esperanza, 15-2.

Jefrey Hernandez homered as String Theory held off Swenson, 9-7. String Theory sits atop the Public League Liberty Division standings.

Softball

Dock Mennonite defeated Upper Dublin, 11-1, to give head coach Wayne Benner his 200th career victory.

The Christian Academy smacked four homers in a 20-3 triumph over Phil-Mont Christian. Grace Gormley went deep twice, including a grand slam.

Avery Hibbs’ RBI single in the eighth sent St. Hubert past Holy Redeemer, 2-1, in the Williamsport Tournament. Lindsey Davies notched 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Jeb Brenfleck netted six goals to lead Academy of the New Church past Shipley, 13-9, in the Friends Schools League final.

Dan Kovacevich, George Rusnak, and Zach Nangle had four goals apiece in Holy Ghost Prep’s 16-2 rout of Ridley.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Celia Meyer scored four goals as Germantown Friends beat George School, 12-2, in the Friends Schools League semifinals. Germantown Friends will play Shipley in Tuesday’s final. The Gators defeated Moorestown Friends, 9-7, on Friday.

Katie Detwiler’s four goals propelled Archbishop Carroll past Harriton, 8-5.