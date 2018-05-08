Linus McGinty resigns as Cardinal O'Hara girls' basketball coach

Cardinal O’Hara announced the resignation of longtime and highly successful girls’ basketball coach Linus McGinty on Tuesday.
In 24 seasons at O’Hara and 12 at Catholic League-rival Archbishop Carroll, he compiled 824 victories.
“This is something I’ve been thinking about doing for the last few years,” McGinty, 71, said. “It’s just time. I’ve been very blessed to work with good kids, some terrific players, and great assistant coaches.”
McGinty guided O’Hara to 11 Catholic League titles from 1995 to 2018. Last season, the Lions went 21-5 and earned their second consecutive league crown with a 54-39 triumph over Neumann-Goretti.
McGinty credited his three assistant coaches — Chris Genther, Matt Githens, and Chrissy Doogan — for the team’s success. McGinty, of Broomall, is a math teacher at O’Hara. He said he would decide at the end of the school year whether he would continue as an assistant coach.