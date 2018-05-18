Friday's Pa. roundup: La Salle beats St. Joseph's Prep in PCL boys' lacrosse title game

The La Salle boys’ lacrosse team beat St. Joseph’s Prep in the Catholic League championship game on Friday.

The La Salle boys’ lacrosse team highlighted Friday’s action with an 11-2 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in the Catholic League championship game. Ethan LaMond and Brendan Meagher each scored three goals as the Explorers won their third straight PCL title.

Coming Saturday …

The District 1 Class 3A boys’ and girls’ lacrosse playoffs enter the quarterfinals. The Pioneer Athletic Conference softball semifinals and final will both take place at Spring-Ford. The Catholic League boys’ volleyball semifinals are also on the schedule.

On Friday …

Archbishop Carroll received goals from 19 different players in a 19-2 win over Little Flower in the Catholic League girls’ lacrosse semifinals at Neumann University. Madison Henry had six draw controls and four assists. The Patriots will play Cardinal O’Hara in Monday’s championship game.

Erin Grady scored three goals as the Lions held off Archbishop Wood, 8-5. Katie Shallow’s defense on Erin Welsh was key in stopping Wood’s attack.

Softball

Katie Reagan hit a grand slam as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated Hill School, 10-0, in the first round of the PAISAA playoffs. Kayla McTamney picked up the win in the circle.

Baseball

Jake DiCeasare drove in three runs as Boyertown took down Phoenixville, 7-0, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference title game. Noah Kurtz struck out six in a complete-game performance. The Bears advanced to the final earlier in the day with a 5-3 win over Spring-Ford, while Phoenixville got past Methacton, 3-1, in the semifinals.