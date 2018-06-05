La Salle hires Mike McKee as new basketball coach

College players from Southeastern Pa. who could be picked in MLB draft

Mike McKee, who was a point guard for Roman Catholic from 1986 to 1990, is returning to the Catholic League as La Salle High’s new basketball coach. The school announced his hiring Tuesday.

McKee, 46, has been an assistant coach at King’s College, Lafayette, Air Force, Richmond, the University of Denver, and Denver’s Regis University. He was also an advance scout for the NBA’s Spurs, Rockets, Hawks, and Warriors.

“I’m excited about coming home,” he said. “I’ll do my best to develop the La Salle players, the team, and the program.”

McKee was an assistant at Division II Regis last year. He was also the junior varsity baseball coach at Kent Denver School.

McKee spent eight seasons at the University of Denver. Before that, he was an assistant to former Archbishop Ryan and Princeton standout Chris Mooney at Air Force and Richmond.

McKee will also be a teacher at La Salle. He and his wife, TaRhonda Thomas, have three children: Michael, 11, Claire, 9, and Ruby Dee, 6. Thomas is a reporter and anchor for Denver’s KUSA-TV.

McKee helped Roman win Catholic League titles in 1989 and 1990 and went on to play at Lehigh.

“I revere the Catholic League and have great respect for its teams and coaches,” he said. “I’m excited to get started as a coach and teacher at La Salle.”