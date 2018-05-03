Thursday's Pa. roundup: La Salle's Andrew Lutschaunig wins District 12 Class 3A singles tennis crown

La Salle tennis player Andrew Lutschaunig won the District 12 Class 3A singles championships on Thursday. Lutschaunig beat fellow teammate Dan Porreca, 6-0, 6-1, in the title match to secure his third career appearance in the state playoffs. He defeated Russell Seneca of St. Joseph’s Prep, Archbishop Carroll’s Tommy Anderson, and Cardinal O’Hara’s Luke Savage to reach the final.

Baseball

Luke Zimmerman hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs as Marple Newtown remained undefeated with a 12-6 victory over Penncrest. Andrew Cantwell knocked in three runs and John Busa hit his first career homer for the Tigers (16-0), who are off their best start in school history.

***

Chris Perullo threw a no-hitter as Devon Prep blanked Lower Moreland, 10-0. Harrison Jonik paced the offense with three RBIs.

***

Brett Tanis scored on Cole Levis’ squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth to give Delco Christian a 3-2 win Calvary Christian.

Varsity Baseball: FINAL (video) In the bottom of the 9th, Cole Levis bunt seals it for the #DCKnights

3-2 over @cca_athletics pic.twitter.com/Vz8OD2OE33 — DC Knights Athletics (@thedcknights) May 3, 2018

***

Luke Rettig struck out 12 and gave up just two hits as Oxford defeated Avon Grove, 4-0.

***

Andrew Elcock went 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs, and three runs scored in Haverford High’s 12-3 triumph over Upper Darby. Shaun Jones drove in three runs and Dan Kelleher pitched five solid innings.

***

Ilan Gordon’s walk-off suicide squeeze bunt scored Jon Cohen as Barrack Hebrew got past Renaissance Academy, 7-6, in the Tri-County League semifinals. Barrack Hebrew will play Perkiomen School in Monday’s final.

***

Tim Dahme’s walk-off RBI single sent Springfield (Montco) past Upper Moreland, 4-3.

Softball

Tess Massaro threw her first no-hitter at the varsity level as Radnor shutout Harriton, 11-0. Massaro had four strikeouts and no walks over five innings. Quinn Tobias went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored.

***

Lindsey Davies fanned 16 batters as St. Hubert won 5-3 over Archbishop Carroll.

***

Dana Bell struck out 12 in Archbishop Ryan’s 12-2 win over Conwell-Egan.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Brian Fehr netted three goals as Perkiomen Valley got past Owen J. Roberts, 9-7.