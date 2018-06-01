La Salle hammers Frankford, claims PIAA District 12 Class 6A baseball title

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

La Salle celebrates its 19-0 win over Frankford in the PIAA District 12 Class 6A baseball final.

Frankford was playing its third game in four days, and La Salle was coming in on five days’ rest.

With considerably more gas in their tank, the fresh Explorers totaled 17 hits and routed the weary Pioneers, 19-0, in four innings in Friday afternoon’s PIAA District 12 Class 6A baseball final at Northeast.

La Salle, which captured its first district title since 2014, smacked two home runs in a three-run first inning and registered 10 hits, including another homer, in an 11-run third in which it sent 16 batters to the plate.

The Explorers had been idle since beating Archbishop Carroll, 10-0, in five innings in the Catholic League final last Saturday morning.

In the Public League playoffs, Frankford edged Girard Academic Music Program, 1-0, in a Tuesday semifinal and nipped Central, 5-4, in Wednesday’s title game.

The Explorers (21-3) will take on Conestoga, District 1’s third-place qualifier, in the opening round of the state tournament at 4 p.m. Monday at Archbishop Wood.

The Pioneers (17-2) will open states against District 1 runner-up Council Rock North at 4 p.m. Monday at Widener.

“It was a tough situation for us,” Frankford coach Juan Namnun said. “But La Salle has a strong team. There are very few holes, if any, in their lineup.”

La Salle shortstop and leadoff man Eric Marasheski began Friday’s contest with a homer to right field. First baseman and cleanup hitter Brian Schaub followed with a two-run blast to center.

The second-inning explosion was highlighted by catcher Andrew Cossetti’s two-run shot to right-center. Marasheski, leftfielder Joe Sortino, second baseman Matt Acker, and reserve rightfielder Chris Faunce each added RBI singles.

La Salle ace southpaw Joe Miller pitched the first inning and, after giving up a leadoff single to Rico Lugo, struck out the side. Dan Karrash worked the next two frames, and Gavin Moretski handled the fourth.

Schaub’s homer was his sixth of the season. The 6-foot, 225-pound senior from Hatfield will continue his career at the University of Richmond.

“We’ve been blessed to have a lot of guys that can produce on offense, and we also have talented pitchers,” he said.

Schaub, who plans on becoming a biomechanical engineer, played in showcase events last summer and fall with the Philadelphia Angels. Lafayette and Lehigh also expressed interest in the 18-year-old.

“Brian has a ton of power with his bat,” La Salle coach Kyle Werman said. “He had a lull on offense at the start of the year, and then he worked through that.”

La Salle 3 11 0 5 – 19 17 2

Frankford 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 2

WP: Dan Karrash. LP: Abenego Santos. 2B: LS-Jack Ruch, Shane Manieri. HR: LS-Eric Marasheski, Brian Schaub, Andrew Cossetti.