Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Bautista brothers combine for no-hitter to lead Swenson over Prep Charter

The Bautista brothers, John and Alex, threw a combined no-hitter Tuesday in Swenson’s 3-1 triumph over Prep Charter. John struck out 15 over six innings and Alex punched out the side to record the save.

Zak Summy’s walk-off two-run home run with two outs lifted Haverford School over Garnet Valley, 7-6, in eight innings. Justin Meyer sent the game into extras with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for the Fords.

In the second game of a doubleheader for Haverford, Justin Meyer hit a three-run home run as the Fords defeated Lower Merion, 12-2. Pat Toal got the win in four innings of work.

Richie Fiorella’s walk-off infield single gave GAMP a 5-4 victory over Kensington in eight innings. Christian Ramos earned the win for the Pioneers.

Malachi Pippen went 3 for 3 including a home run as Boys’ Latin defeated Saul, 13-3. Pippen also pitched six innings, surrendering three runs for the win. Cory Little hit a grand slam for the Warriors.

Kyle Gill doubled and Jesus Castillo tripled as Washington upended String Theory, 7-3.

Joe LaFiora tripled twice and drove in two runs as Neumann-Gorett topped Devon Prep, 8-3. Aidan Baur added three hits, including a triple, and four RBI for the Saints.

Jason Keen threw a complete game one-hitter while striking out 11 as Archbishop Ryan beat MaST Charter, 3-1. Pat Kayder drove in a pair of runs for the Raiders.

Luke LeBeau went 2 for 3 with two RBI as Phoenixville edged Upper Perkiomen, 3-2.

Jose Camilo clubbed a grand slam and had five RBI as Frankford rolled past Lincoln, 11-1. Luis Ramos struck out 10 in five innings for the win.

Blake Mayberry tossed five innings of one-hit ball in Central’s 10-0 win over Masterman. Rawyn Mercado and Abe Barash had three and two RBI, respectively.

Softball

Amber Stansfield helped herself to a win with a walk-off single to give Conwell-Egan a 6-5 victory over Little Flower. The Eagles scored all six runs in the final two innings. Alyssa Fagans, Elizabeth Shire, and Emily Wang all doubled for the victors.

Gretchen Wolpert stroked two hits and knocked in six runs as Upper Dublin downed Cheltenham, 14-3. Erin Gallagher struck out five over six inning for the win.

Ashley DellaGuardia and Jules Hughes hit home runs in Spring-Ford’s 13-0 win over Norristown.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Kaely Cristello and Kylie Gioia combined for nine goals as Marple Newtown held off Cardinal O’Hara, 16-14.

Riley O’Malley and Molly Weygand each recorded four goals as Upper Merion took down Pottsgrove, 15-9. Quinn O’Malley added three goals and four assists for the victors.

