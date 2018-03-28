Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Bautista brothers combine for no-hitter to lead Swenson over Prep Charter

The Bautista brothers, John and Alex, threw a combined no-hitter Tuesday in Swenson’s 3-1 triumph over Prep Charter. John struck out 15 over six innings and Alex punched out the side to record the save.
***
Zak Summy’s walk-off two-run home run with two outs lifted Haverford School over Garnet Valley, 7-6, in eight innings. Justin Meyer sent the game into extras with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for the Fords.
In the second game of a doubleheader for Haverford, Justin Meyer hit a three-run home run as the Fords defeated Lower Merion, 12-2. Pat Toal got the win in four innings of work.
***
Richie Fiorella’s walk-off infield single gave GAMP a 5-4 victory over Kensington in eight innings. Christian Ramos earned the win for the Pioneers.
***
Malachi Pippen went 3 for 3 including a home run as Boys’ Latin defeated Saul, 13-3. Pippen also pitched six innings, surrendering three runs for the win. Cory Little hit a grand slam for the Warriors.
***
Kyle Gill doubled and Jesus Castillo tripled as Washington upended String Theory, 7-3.
***
Joe LaFiora tripled twice and drove in two runs as Neumann-Gorett topped Devon Prep, 8-3. Aidan Baur added three hits, including a triple, and four RBI for the Saints.
***
Jason Keen threw a complete game one-hitter while striking out 11 as Archbishop Ryan beat MaST Charter, 3-1. Pat Kayder drove in a pair of runs for the Raiders.
***
Luke LeBeau went 2 for 3 with two RBI as Phoenixville edged Upper Perkiomen, 3-2.
***
Jose Camilo clubbed a grand slam and had five RBI as Frankford rolled past Lincoln, 11-1. Luis Ramos struck out 10 in five innings for the win.
***
Blake Mayberry tossed five innings of one-hit ball in Central’s 10-0 win over Masterman. Rawyn Mercado and Abe Barash had three and two RBI, respectively.
Softball
Amber Stansfield helped herself to a win with a walk-off single to give Conwell-Egan a 6-5 victory over Little Flower. The Eagles scored all six runs in the final two innings. Alyssa Fagans, Elizabeth Shire, and Emily Wang all doubled for the victors.
***
Gretchen Wolpert stroked two hits and knocked in six runs as Upper Dublin downed Cheltenham, 14-3. Erin Gallagher struck out five over six inning for the win.
***
Ashley DellaGuardia and Jules Hughes hit home runs in Spring-Ford’s 13-0 win over Norristown.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Kaely Cristello and Kylie Gioia combined for nine goals as Marple Newtown held off Cardinal O’Hara, 16-14.
***
Riley O’Malley and Molly Weygand each recorded four goals as Upper Merion took down Pottsgrove, 15-9. Quinn O’Malley added three goals and four assists for the victors.
