Joe Dempsey is out as La Salle High's basketball coach

La Salle head coach Joe Dempsey celebrates after the Explorers beat Chester in PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal in 2014. Dempsey is out as coach at La Salle.

La Salle announced in a Wednesday morning email to the media that Joe Dempsey will no longer be the school’s head basketball coach after serving for 14 years in that position.

“La Salle College High School announced that Joseph Dempsey will conclude his tenure as head coach of the varsity basketball team effective with the end of the 2017-2018 season. Mr. Dempsey and the school administration met on Tuesday afternoon, April 17, 2018, to discuss the program at La Salle.”

Dempsey compiled a 208-147 record (.586 winning percentage) with the Explorers, who went 15-8 overall and 8-5 in the Catholic League last season. They fell to eventual league champion Roman Catholic, 56-46, in a quarterfinal playoff.

“The school expressed to Mr. Dempsey its gratitude for his dedication and leadership of the program for more than a decade, during a part of which Mr. Dempsey was also a teacher at the school,” the school added in the email.

In 2013-2014, Dempsey guided La Salle to a 23-7 record and the PIAA Class 4A championship game before losing to District 7’s New Castle, 52-39, at Hershey’s Giant Center.

La Salle wrote in the email that it “will begin a search process for a new head coach of basketball in the near future.”

