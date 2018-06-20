Aaron Carter's all-Southeastern Pennsylvania lacrosse teams

Here are the best of the best lacrosse players in Southeastern Pennsylvania this year. La Salle and Malvern Prep dominate the boys’ first team, and players from Episcopal Academy are highlighted on the girls’ first team:
Boys’ Player of the Year
Jeffrey Conner, Strath Haven, senior
First Team
Attackers
TJ Malone, Haverford School, senior
Kyle Long, Springfield-Delco, senior
Scott White, Malvern Prep, senior
Midfielders
Quinn McCahon, Malvern Prep, senior
Brendan Meagher, La Salle, senior
Jack Traynor, Malvern Prep, senior
James Reilly, Conestoga, senior
Michael Ott, Central Bucks East, senior
Face-off
Gavin Tygh, Penn Charter, junior
Long-stick midfielder
Daniel Jordon, La Salle, senior
Defense
Pat Clemens, Springfield-Delco, junior
Joseph Burnham, La Salle, senior
Bryce De Muth, Avon Grove, senior
Goalie
Michael Clibanoff, La Salle, senior
Second Team
Attackers
Luke O’Grady, Haverford School
Matt Moore, Garnet Valley
Joseph Rockovich, Central Bucks West
Gabe Furey, Episcopal Academy
Midfielders
Scott Whiteside, Avon Grove
Ethan LaMond, La Salle
David Closterman III, Academy of the New Church
Gabe Goforth, Bishop Shanahan
Ryan Rosenblum, Spring-Ford
Face-off
Nate Hammond, Avon Grove
Long-stick midfielder
Connor Whalen, Bishop Shanahan
Defense
Zachary Lee, Downingtown East
Michael Prestipino, Conestoga
Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley
Goalie
Jason Rose, Garnet Valley
Girls’ Player of the Year
Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin, senior
First Team
Attackers
Erin Garvey, Unionville, senior
Katie Crager, Episcopal, senior
Regan Nealon, Garnet Valley, senior
Ellie Mueller, Radnor, sophomore
Midfielders
Kamryn McNeal Garnet Valley, senior
Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll, senior
Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy, junior
Livi Lawton, Downingtown East, junior
Cate Cox, Radnor, junior
Defense
Phoebe Christos, Episcopal Academy, senior
Alexandra Hark, Agnes Irwin, senior
Emma McGillis, Conestoga, senior
Lauren Rodio, Episcopal Academy, senior
Goalie
Madison Doucette, Unionville, senior
Second Team
Dana Carlson, Springfield, attacker
Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy, midfielder
Ali Diamond, Plymouth Whitemarsh, attacker
Alyssa Long, Springfield-Delco, midfielder
Amelia Kienzle, Conestoga, midfielder
Erin Finley, Villa Maria Academy, midfielder
Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley, midfielder/attack
Devin McClain, Harriton, Goalie
Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy, midfielder
Abby Walheim, Villa Maria Academy, midfielder
Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin, attack
Jordyn Bauer, West Chester Henderson, midfielder
Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin, midfielder
Olivia Little, Springfield-Delco, midfielder
Corinne Bednarik, Downingtown West, midfielder
Maddie Medve, Villa Maria Academy, goalie
Rachel Matey, Archbishop Carroll, midfielder
Veronica Hineman, Unionville, midfielder
Grace Harding, Penncrest, midfielder