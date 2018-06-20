Aaron Carter's all-Southeastern Pennsylvania lacrosse teams

Strath Haven’s Jeffrey Conner (left) celebrates with Nicky Palermo after scoring a goal against Springfield-Delco in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinal.

Here are the best of the best lacrosse players in Southeastern Pennsylvania this year. La Salle and Malvern Prep dominate the boys’ first team, and players from Episcopal Academy are highlighted on the girls’ first team:

Boys’ Player of the Year

Jeffrey Conner, Strath Haven, senior

First Team

Attackers

TJ Malone, Haverford School, senior

Kyle Long, Springfield-Delco, senior

Scott White, Malvern Prep, senior

Midfielders

Quinn McCahon, Malvern Prep, senior

Brendan Meagher, La Salle, senior

Jack Traynor, Malvern Prep, senior

James Reilly, Conestoga, senior

Michael Ott, Central Bucks East, senior

Face-off

Gavin Tygh, Penn Charter, junior

Long-stick midfielder

Daniel Jordon, La Salle, senior

Defense

Pat Clemens, Springfield-Delco, junior

Joseph Burnham, La Salle, senior

Bryce De Muth, Avon Grove, senior

Goalie

Michael Clibanoff, La Salle, senior

Second Team

Attackers

Luke O’Grady, Haverford School

Matt Moore, Garnet Valley

Joseph Rockovich, Central Bucks West

Gabe Furey, Episcopal Academy

Midfielders

Scott Whiteside, Avon Grove

Ethan LaMond, La Salle

David Closterman III, Academy of the New Church

Gabe Goforth, Bishop Shanahan

Ryan Rosenblum, Spring-Ford

Face-off

Nate Hammond, Avon Grove

Long-stick midfielder

Connor Whalen, Bishop Shanahan

Defense

Zachary Lee, Downingtown East

Michael Prestipino, Conestoga

Remy Sell, Perkiomen Valley

Goalie

Jason Rose, Garnet Valley

Girls’ Player of the Year

Maria Pansini, Agnes Irwin, senior

First Team

Attackers

Erin Garvey, Unionville, senior

Katie Crager, Episcopal, senior

Regan Nealon, Garnet Valley, senior

Ellie Mueller, Radnor, sophomore

Midfielders

Kamryn McNeal Garnet Valley, senior

Katie Detwiler, Archbishop Carroll, senior

Olivia Dirks, Episcopal Academy, junior

Livi Lawton, Downingtown East, junior

Cate Cox, Radnor, junior

Defense

Phoebe Christos, Episcopal Academy, senior

Alexandra Hark, Agnes Irwin, senior

Emma McGillis, Conestoga, senior

Lauren Rodio, Episcopal Academy, senior

Goalie

Madison Doucette, Unionville, senior

Second Team

Dana Carlson, Springfield, attacker

Olivia Cunningham, Episcopal Academy, midfielder

Ali Diamond, Plymouth Whitemarsh, attacker

Alyssa Long, Springfield-Delco, midfielder

Amelia Kienzle, Conestoga, midfielder

Erin Finley, Villa Maria Academy, midfielder

Riley Delaney, Garnet Valley, midfielder/attack

Devin McClain, Harriton, Goalie

Devon Whitaker, Episcopal Academy, midfielder

Abby Walheim, Villa Maria Academy, midfielder

Emily Wills, Agnes Irwin, attack

Jordyn Bauer, West Chester Henderson, midfielder

Natalie Pansini, Agnes Irwin, midfielder

Olivia Little, Springfield-Delco, midfielder

Corinne Bednarik, Downingtown West, midfielder

Maddie Medve, Villa Maria Academy, goalie

Rachel Matey, Archbishop Carroll, midfielder

Veronica Hineman, Unionville, midfielder

Grace Harding, Penncrest, midfielder