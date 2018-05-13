Jason Harrigan resigns as Cardinal O'Hara boys' basketball coach

Cardinal O’Hara announced the resignation of boys’ basketball coach Jason Harrigan on Sunday.
Harrigan compiled a 16-29 overall mark and a 5-21 record in Catholic League play in two seasons.
“We thank coach Harrigan for his two years at Cardinal O’Hara and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” O’Hara athletic director B.J. Hogan said in a release.
Harrigan previously coached at now-closed Del-Val Charter for five seasons. He guided the Warriors to Public League and PIAA District 12 Class 3A titles in 2016.
Hogan said the search for a new coach would begin immediately.