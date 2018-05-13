Jason Harrigan resigns as Cardinal O'Hara boys' basketball coach

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Jason Harrigan previously coached at Del-Val Charter before moving to Cardinal O’Hara.

Cardinal O’Hara announced the resignation of boys’ basketball coach Jason Harrigan on Sunday.

Harrigan compiled a 16-29 overall mark and a 5-21 record in Catholic League play in two seasons.

“We thank coach Harrigan for his two years at Cardinal O’Hara and wish him the best of luck moving forward,” O’Hara athletic director B.J. Hogan said in a release.

Harrigan previously coached at now-closed Del-Val Charter for five seasons. He guided the Warriors to Public League and PIAA District 12 Class 3A titles in 2016.

Hogan said the search for a new coach would begin immediately.