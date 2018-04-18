Jack Concannon steps away as Bonner-Prendergast basketball coach

Jack Concannon’s goal when he took over as Bonner-Prendergast’s coach was to build the Friars into a strong competitor in the Catholic League and beyond.
Now, after accomplishing that in four seasons, he has resigned from the position. He informed his players of his decision Wednesday afternoon.
“The timing is just right for me,” Concannon, 52, said. “I wanted to put the team in a good position for whatever person the school turns to next to be its head coach.”
Concannon guided Bonner-Prendie to a 25-5 overall record and a 12-1 mark in the Catholic League this season.
The Friars reached the league final for the first time since 1988, beat Martin Luther King for the PIAA District 12 Class 5A title, and reached the state semifinals before losing to District 2’s Abington Heights. “The cupboard is far from bare,” Concannon said. “There’s a strong group of players returning next season.”
It was Concannon’s second stint as the program’s head coach. He guided the school, then named Monsignor Bonner, from 1992 to 1996.
Concannon played at Bonner from 1980 to 1983 and at St. Joseph’s University, under the late coach Jim Boyle, from 1983 to 1987.
In 1983, Concannon scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Friars defeated Father Judge, 73-53, at the Palestra for top Catholic League honors.
Bonner-Prendie is expected to bring back dynamic guard Isaiah Wong, who was selected the Catholic League’s most valuable player, along with 6-9 forward Tariq Ingraham and long-range marksman Mike Perretta. All three will be seniors.
