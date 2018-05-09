Ex-Imhotep charter star Isheem Young's hearing is postponed

Ex-Imhotep standout Isheem Young to appear in court on robbery charge

Ex-Imhotep standout Isheem Young to appear in court on robbery charge May 6

The decertification hearing for former Imhotep Charter football standout Isheem Young that was scheduled for Tuesday has been continued to May 23, per court records.

Young, 18, was charged with robbing a South Philadelphia Wawa with two accomplices last July.

Since Young was 17 when he allegedly committed the crime, his lawyer, Richard F. Klineburger III, would like the court to treat the former Penn State recruit as a juvenile instead of an adult.

Klineburger said last week that Young, who is out on bail, is currently working toward his high school diploma.

Young, a hard-hitting and quick safety, was also a versatile performer on offense. He was ranked the No. 6 recruit in the state and No. 170 in the country by ESPN.