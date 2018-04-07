Rick O'Brien's all-Southeastern Pa. Boys' Basketball Team

Rick O'Brien's 2018 basketball awards: Coach of the year, player of the year, and more

Rick O'Brien's 2018 basketball awards: Coach of the year, player of the year, and more Apr 7

Player of the Year

Isaiah Wong, junior, Bonner-Prendergast

The 6-foot-3, 165-pounder led the Friars to new heights this season with his play-making skills, ability to penetrate and score, and clutch performances.

Bonner-Prendie finished 25-5 overall, went 12-1 and placed first in the Catholic League regular season, advanced to the league final at the Palestra, claimed the PIAA District 12 Class 5A title, and reached the state semifinals.

Wong and Co. fell just short of achieving two of their goals. The Friars were edged by Roman Catholic, 51-49, in the Catholic League final and nipped by District 2’s Abington Heights, 56-51, in overtime in states.

Transferring to Bonner-Prendie from Notre Dame in Lawrenceville, N.J., Wong gave opponents fits. He made calculated drives to the basket, hit mid-range jumpers, scored from three-point land, and regularly elevated the play of his teammates.

The savvy point guard, a four-star prospect according to ESPN.com, averaged 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals in 30 appearances. He drilled 35 three-pointers.

“When he gets out in the open court, he’s difficult to stop,” Bonner-Prendie coach Jack Concannon said. “And he’s great under pressure. He’s got ice water running through his veins.”

Concannon said Wong moved to Drexel Hill with his mother and siblings. Before the transfer, the coach said he watched the standout practice with his AAU club, WeR1, “once or twice, but I never spoke to him. He came to Bonner-Prendie for a shadow day, and I didn’t know anything about it.”

In one of his best outings, Wong shot 10 for 11 from the field (3 for 3 beyond the arc) and 9 for 10 from the line en route to 32 points as the Friars eased past Cardinal O’Hara, 88-63, in a Catholic League quarterfinal. He grabbed 15 boards and handed out 11 assists without committing a turnover.

The Catholic League’s most valuable player has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Miami, Pittsburgh, St. Joseph’s, Temple, and Villanova, among others.

The Best of the Rest

Eric Dixon, junior, Abington

An inside-outside scoring threat, he averaged 24 points as the Ghosts posted a 24-6 mark, won their third PIAA District 1 championship in four seasons, and advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The 6-7 forward totaled 25 points, including 16 in the third quarter, as Abington stormed back and stunned Plymouth Whitemarsh, 75-73, in the district final. With 1,616 career points, he is only 66 markers shy of becoming the program’s all-time leader. Dixon plans to announce his college choice on April 17. His finalists are Louisville, Seton Hall, Villanova, and Virginia.

Seth Lundy, junior, Roman Catholic

He was a do-it-all type of player for the Cahillites in their run to a third state title in four seasons. The 6-6 wing produced 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks as Roman topped Abraham Lincoln, 92-80, in a back-and-forth Class 6A final in Hershey. Spurred by Lundy’s 15 points, including three three-pointers, the Cahillites escaped Bonner-Prendergast, 51-49, for the Catholic League crown, A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, he has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Connecticut, Oregon, and Penn State, among others.

Cameron Reddish, senior, Westtown

The high-leaping and athletic wing will take his jaw-dropping talents to Duke and likely play one year in Durham before declaring for the NBA draft and possibly being a lottery pick. The 6-7, 200-pounder averaged 26.6 points and drained 89 three-pointers this season while helping the Moose to a 24-13 record and their fifth consecutive Friends Schools League championship. Reddish is the No. 3-ranked senior player in the country, according to ESPN. He notched 11 points, nine assists, and five steals in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta on March 28.

Donta Scott, junior, Imhotep Charter

The 6-7 point forward’s versatility was key in the Panthers’ drive to their sixth state championship. This time, Imhotep clobbered District 10’s Sharon, 71-35, for top Class 4A honors. Scott produced 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot in a 65-60 semifinal defeat of District 11’s Bethlehem Catholic. Scott, who was one of the squad’s top defenders, contributed 10 points as the Panthers blasted Martin Luther King, 66-37, to earn the Public League title. He has scholarship offers from La Salle, Penn State, St. Joseph’s, Temple, and Virginia Commonwealth.

Second Team

Chris Arcidiacono, Neshaminy, 6-4, Sr., G

Andrew Funk, Archbishop Wood, 6-4, Sr., G

Lynn Greer III, Roman Catholic, 6-3, So., G

Naheem McLeod, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7-2, Jr., C

Sam Sessoms, Shipley, 5-10, Sr., G

Third Team

Jhamir Brickus, Coatesville, 5-11, So., G

Jalen Gaffney, Westtown, 6-3, Jr., G

A.J. Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll, 6-2, So., G

Dymir Montague, Neumann-Goretti, 6-3, Sr., G

Christian Ray, Haverford School, 6-3, Jr., G-F

Fourth Team

Robbie Heath, Abington, 6-3, Sr., G

Mikeal Jones, Girard College, 6-7, So., G-F

Ish Horn, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 6-1, Sr., G

Darius Kinnel, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-0, Sr., G

Tyler Norwood, Penncrest, 5-9, Sr., G

Fifth Team

Ed Croswell, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-7, Sr., F-C

Khalif Meares, Lincoln, 6-3, Sr., G

Steve Payne, Lower Merion, 6-1, Jr., G

Tyree Pickron, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, Sr., G

Deuce Turner, Malvern Prep, 6-1 So., G

