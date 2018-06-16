Rick O'Brien's 2018 all-Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball team

Bensalem's history-making baseball season ends with loss in the Pa. state final

Bensalem's history-making baseball season ends with loss in the Pa. state final Jun 15

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Marple Newtown’s Luke Zimmerman is the Southeastern Pennsylvania baseball player of the year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Luke Zimmerman, Marple Newtown, pitcher/first base

Zimmerman probably dreamed about finishing his high school career with a clinching strikeout or a winning hit in the state championship game.

The 6-foot, 215-pound senior, an ace southpaw and first baseman, made the latter a reality.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th inning of Friday night’s PIAA Class 5 state final against Lower Dauphin, Zimmerman delivered a walk-off single to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 victory.

His clutch shot, which caromed off the bottom of the right-field wall, set off a celebration behind the mound at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

“I was going to do anything to put the bat on the ball and hit it hard,” Zimmerman said shortly after Marple Newtown clinched its first state title. “I wasn’t going to let my team down.”

>>READ MORE: Reviewing the 2017-18 baseball season

The St. Joseph’s University recruit went 10-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings. He yielded 46 hits and eight earned runs while walking 17.

“He’s a super competitor,” Marple Newtown coach Mark Jordan said. “He was a bulldog every time he took the mound.”

Zimmerman batted .469 with 38 RBIs, 25 runs, 10 doubles, seven home runs and two triples. He had a .901 slugging percentage and .500 on-base percentage.

The 17-year-old from Broomall went 5 2/3 innings against Lower Dauphin, holding the Falcons to one run while yielding six singles and striking out five.

Zimmerman, who was an undersized tackle in football, is expected to be a two-way player for St. Joseph’s. He plans to major in criminal justice in college.

“I’m excited to get started at St. Joe’s,” he said. “I like the coaching staff. The players get along well. The facilities are great, and it’s nice that the school is not too far from home.”

FIRST TEAM

Stephen Aldrich, Bensalem, pitcher: The senior righthander went 9-1 with 0.69 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. The Monmouth recruit doubled as a second baseman and batted .303.

Billy Corcoran, Malvern Prep, pitcher: The Inter-Ac League’s most valuable player was 7-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 63 K’s in 54 1/3 innings. A senior righthander, he is bound for Pittsburgh.

Chuck Kelley, Father Judge, pitcher: The senior righthander and La Salle recruit went 5-1 with a 0.78 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. He was voted the Catholic League’s most valuable player.

Joe Miller, La Salle, pitcher: The senior lefthander, who is headed to Penn, went 12-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings for the Catholic League champs. He allowed 28 hits.

Andrew Cossetti, La Salle, catcher: The fiery leader and St. Joseph’s recruit hit .449 with 36 runs and 34 RBIs while earning first-team all-Catholic League honors for the third straight year.

Eric Marasheski, La Salle, infielder: The slick-fielding senior shortstop was voted the Catholic League’s defensive player of the year. The Princeton recruit batted .388 from the leadoff spot.

Isaiah Payton, Episcopal Academy, infielder: The senior shortstop and Penn State recruit batted .342 with 40 RBIs, 38 runs, and eight home runs. A righthander, he posted 39 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.

Gerard Sweeney, Shipley, infielder: The senior third baseman and shortstop, who is bound for Lehigh, batted .575 with 42 RBIs, 30 runs, 19 walks, five doubles, five triples, and three homers.

Cavan Tully, Council Rock North, infielder: The senior shortstop batted .400 with 24 RBIs and 24 runs, seven doubles four homers, and a .728 slugging percentage. He is ticketed for Binghamton.

Tyler Kehoe, Archbishop Carroll, outfielder: The senior and South Carolina recruit hit .356 with 25 RBIs, 25 runs, and eight doubles. A lefty pitcher, he went 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.

Alden Mathes, Marple Newtown, outfielder: The junior leadoff man and lefty pitcher, who fought through an elbow injury, batted .433 with 35 runs. He has committed to play at Richmond.

Mike Siani, Penn Charter, outfielder: The senior was picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the first-year player draft. He was voted the Gatorade Pennsylvania state baseball player of the year.

Chris Newell, Malvern Prep, DH: While recovering from Tommy John surgery, the junior and Virginia recruit hit .394 with 43 runs, 26 RBIs, seven triples, six doubles, and five home runs.

Anthony Viggiano, Strath Haven, DH: The senior shortstop and pitcher batted .544 with 32 RBIs, 24 runs, 11 doubles, three home runs and three triples. He went 5-1 with a 1.94 on the mound.

Nick Dean, Bensalem, multipurpose: The junior righthander and Maryland recruit went 7-2 with a 1.35 ERA and 61 K’s in 51 1/3 innings. He doubled as a second baseman and hit .390 with 27 runs.

Jake Kelchner, Archbishop Carroll, multipurpose: The senior lefthander and Alabama recruit went 7-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings. Also an outfielder, he batted .377 with five doubles.

SECOND TEAM

Player, School, Class, Position

Aidan Frye, Springside Chestnut Hill, Sr., P

Danny Kirwin, North Penn, Sr., P

Jack Kochanowicz, Harriton, Jr., P

Luke Rettig, Oxford, Sr., P

Eric Grintz, Downingtown West, Jr., C

Nolan Bolton, Christopher Dock, Jr., INF

Brock Helverson, Perkiomen Valley, Sr., INF

Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy, Jr., INF

Anthony Cossetti, La Salle, Sr., OF

Keith Parrish, Bensalem, Sr., OF

Marquise Wood, Roman Catholic, Sr., MP​

Gregory Delgado, William Tennent, Sr., DH

Rico Lugo, Frankford, Jr., DH

Brandon Sanders, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sr., DH

Drew Britt, Downingtown West, Sr., MP

Brady Devereux, Malvern Prep, Sr., MP

Colin Eiser, Neumann-Goretti, Sr., MP

THIRD TEAM

Player, School, Class, Pos.​

Liam Dabagian, Malvern Prep, Jr., P

Joe Messina, Neumann-Goretti, Jr., P

Luis Ramos, Frankford, Jr., P

Adam Smith, West Chester East, Sr., P

Cole Chesnet, Archbishop Carroll, Sr., C

Dan Hopkins, Cardinal O’Hara, Jr., C

Adam Estrada, Archbishop Ryan, Jr., INF

Nate Furman, Bonner-Prendergast, So., INF

Conor Smith, Methacton, Jr., INF

Kevin Merrone, Marple Newtown Jr., INF

Tyler Wright, Devon Prep, Sr., INF

Cole Humes, Shipley, Sr., OF​

Matt Shenot, Counicl Rock North, Sr., OF

Sammy Siani, Penn Charter, Jr., OF​​

Luke Cantwell, Marple Newtown, Sr., DH

Brandon Ernst, Spring-Ford, Sr., DH

Phil Stahl, Holy Ghost Prep, Jr., DH

Kevin Cushing, Phoenixville, Sr., MP

Justin Meyer, Haverford School, Sr., MP

Evan Spano, West Chester Henderson, Sr., MP