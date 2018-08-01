Imhotep Charter wide receiver Yusuf Terry commits to Baylor

Imhotep Charter senior wide receiver Yusuf Terry announced his decision to play college football at Baylor on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder made 52 catches for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as the Panthers went 12-2 and advanced to the PIAA Class 4A state final.
Terry, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others.
Baylor, which is guided by ex-Temple coach Matt Rhule, went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12 Conference last season.