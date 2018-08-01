Imhotep Charter wide receiver Yusuf Terry commits to Baylor

PIAA makes transfers ineligible for first postseason with new team

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Imhotep Charter senior wide receiver Yusuf Terry announced his decision to play college football at Baylor on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder made 52 catches for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as the Panthers went 12-2 and advanced to the PIAA Class 4A state final.

Terry, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others.

Baylor, which is guided by ex-Temple coach Matt Rhule, went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12 Conference last season.