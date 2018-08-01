sports

High School Sports

Imhotep Charter wide receiver Yusuf Terry commits to Baylor

SNORTH09
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon YONG KIM
Imhotep Charter’s Yusuf Terry (left) makes a catch last season against Public League rival Northeast.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Close icon

Rick O'Brien

Staff Writer

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

More by Rick O'Brien

Imhotep Charter senior wide receiver Yusuf Terry announced his decision to play college football at Baylor on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder made 52 catches for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns last season as the Panthers went 12-2 and advanced to the PIAA Class 4A state final.

Camera icon YONG JIM
Imhotep Charter’s Yusuf Terry (left) makes a first-quarter touchdown catch against Northeast last season.

Terry, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, also had scholarship offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others.

Baylor, which is guided by ex-Temple coach Matt Rhule, went 1-11 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12 Conference last season.

Published: