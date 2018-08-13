Tykee Smith, Yusuf Terry to lead Imhotep Charter | Training camp preview

Imhotep Charter
Coach: Nick Lincoln (2nd year).
Last year: 12-2 overall; 6-0 Public League Independence Division.
Offensive scheme: No-huddle spread.
Defensive scheme: 4-4.
Players to watch: Tykee Smith, WR-RB-QB-DB; Yusuf Terry, WR; Sy’mear Williams, FB-LB; Anthony Gordon, WR-CB; Carl Jones, RB; Khadarius Sampson, RB; Steve DePaul, QB; Jalen Sutton-Christian, QB; Zymir Cobbs, DL; Marlon Westcott, OL-DL; John Whitehead, OL; Shafeek Smith, DB; Saint McLeod, OLB-DB; Karam Cummings, WR; Nasier Dean, OLB.
Quick facts: The Panthers advanced to the PIAA Class 4A state final last season before losing to District 10’s Erie Cathedral Prep, 38-28. … Terry recently committed to play at Baylor. … Smith, a multipurpose standout, is considering Baylor, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others; Lincoln said DePaul and Sutton-Christian are in a dead heat in the starting quarterback battle. DePaul, a transfer from North Penn, threw for 2,071 yards and 23 touchdowns last season; Sutton-Christian passed for 1,842 yards and 23 scores. … Wescott (6-2, 300) and Whitehead (6-5, 310) are positioned at center and right tackle, respectively, on offense. … Cummings, a senior who also excels in basketball, is a first-year high school football player. The 6-2, 215-pound wideout already has a scholarship offer from Baylor.
