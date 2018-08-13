Tykee Smith, Yusuf Terry to lead Imhotep Charter | Training camp preview

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Tykee Smith, a do-everything type of player, is one of the leaders for high-powered Imhotep Charter.

Imhotep Charter

Coach: Nick Lincoln (2nd year).

Last year: 12-2 overall; 6-0 Public League Independence Division.

Offensive scheme: No-huddle spread.

Defensive scheme: 4-4.

Players to watch: Tykee Smith, WR-RB-QB-DB; Yusuf Terry, WR; Sy’mear Williams, FB-LB; Anthony Gordon, WR-CB; Carl Jones, RB; Khadarius Sampson, RB; Steve DePaul, QB; Jalen Sutton-Christian, QB; Zymir Cobbs, DL; Marlon Westcott, OL-DL; John Whitehead, OL; Shafeek Smith, DB; Saint McLeod, OLB-DB; Karam Cummings, WR; Nasier Dean, OLB.

Quick facts: The Panthers advanced to the PIAA Class 4A state final last season before losing to District 10’s Erie Cathedral Prep, 38-28. … Terry recently committed to play at Baylor. … Smith, a multipurpose standout, is considering Baylor, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others; Lincoln said DePaul and Sutton-Christian are in a dead heat in the starting quarterback battle. DePaul, a transfer from North Penn, threw for 2,071 yards and 23 touchdowns last season; Sutton-Christian passed for 1,842 yards and 23 scores. … Wescott (6-2, 300) and Whitehead (6-5, 310) are positioned at center and right tackle, respectively, on offense. … Cummings, a senior who also excels in basketball, is a first-year high school football player. The 6-2, 215-pound wideout already has a scholarship offer from Baylor.

