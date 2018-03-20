Girls' basketball teams get extra rest as storm postpones state semifinal games

Archbishop Wood High's Katie May drives to the basket against Trinity High's Alayna Cappelli (right) and Rachel Lemons (left) during the PIAA 5A girl's basketball championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer.

The Archbishop Wood girls’ basketball team was one of four local squads to have their PIAA state semifinal game moved from Tuesday to Thursday because of the snowstorm.

The Vikings (21-7) were originally slated to play District 11 champion Southern Lehigh (27-2) on Tuesday at Souderton. But the forced the Class 5A game to be moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at the same location.

“I think the only good thing at this point [in the season] is rest,” said Wood coach Mike McDonald of the postponement. “Both teams are affected in the same way.”

Northeastern recruit Katie May and Lindsay Tretter each scored 14 points in Wood’s 40-35 win over previously unbeaten West Chester Henderson on Saturday. The District 12 champion Vikings, who are aiming for a third straight state title, started the PIAA tournament with wins over Springfield (Delco) and Twin Valley.

The other Class 5A semifinal between Archbishop Carroll (21-7) and Mars (22-6) was moved to Thursday at 5 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School.

Molly Masciantonio recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds as Carroll topped Oakland Catholic, 51-32, on Saturday. Erin Sweeney added 13 points and six rebounds while Harlem Jennings had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The Patriots opened states with wins over Villa Maria and Lower Dauphin.

The Class 4A semifinal between Bonner-Prendergast (17-10) and District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (30-0) will be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Downingtown West.

Maeve McCann had a team-high 10 points to lead Bonner-Prendie past Gwynedd-Mercy, 39-31, in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Alexis Gleason and Dakota McCaughan contributed eight and seven points, respectively, in the victory. The Pandas beat Northern Lebanon and Bethlehem Catholic in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Before the Bonner-Prendergast game, Jenkintown (29-1) will take on District 3 champion Lebanon Catholic (25-6) in a Class 1A contest at 5 p.m. Lebanon Catholic topped Jenkintown in last year’s state semifinals.

Jennifer Kremp finished with 16 points as Jenkintown downed Lourdes Regional, 37-31, in the quarterfinals. Amelia Mulvaney and Mia Kolb chipped in nine and eight points, respectively. The Drakes defeated Christian School of York and Linden Hall in the first two rounds.

Thursday’s PIAA schedule

Class 1A semifinal: Jenkintown vs. Lebanon Catholic, at Downingtown West, 5 p.m.

Class 2A final: West Catholic vs. Bellwood Antis, at Hershey, 12 p.m.

Class 3A final: Neumann-Goretti vs. Bishop Canevin, at Hershey, 6 p.m.

Class 4A semifinal: Bonner-Prendergast vs. Lancaster Catholic, at Downingtown West, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A semifinal: Archbishop Carroll vs. Mars, at Bald Eagle Area HS, 5 p.m.

Class 5A semifinal: Archbishop Wood vs. Southern Lehigh, at Souderton, 7 p.m.

Friday’s PIAA schedule

Class 6A final: Central Bucks South vs. Upper Dublin, at Hershey, 6 p.m.

