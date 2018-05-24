Thursday's Pa. roundup: Garnet Valley wins a pair of District 1 lacrosse titles

Thursday was a big day for Garnet Valley lacrosse. Madi McKee netted five goals as the girls’ team beat Springfield (Delco), 13-9, in the District 1 Class 3A final. Kamryn McNeal added six assists to help give the Jaguars their first District 1 girls’ lacrosse crown in school history. The boys’ team completed an improbable run with a win over Conestoga, 5-4, in the Class 3A championship game. The 15th-seeded Jaguars defeated Downingtown West, Central Bucks East, Perkiomen Valley, and Upper Dublin to reach the final.

Coming Friday

Archbishop Ryan and Lansdale Catholic will play for the Catholic League softball title at 3 p.m. at La Salle University. The District 1 Class 5A baseball and softball playoffs are scheduled to complete the semifinals, while Class 6A enters the quarterfinals. The Public League baseball quarterfinals are also on tap.

On Thursday …

The Episcopal Academy baseball team defeated Shipley, 3-0, behind six strong innings from Jack O’Reilly. Isaiah Payton homered and struck out the side in the seventh for the Churchmen, who have advanced to the PAISAA semifinals for the first time in nearly 20 years. EA will play Perkiomen School on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Upper Perkiomen.

***

Lonnie White went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Malvern Prep handled Haverford School, 11-1, in the PAISAA quarterfinals. Connor Dillon and Jordan Dissin each drove in two runs for the Friars, who will face Penn Charter on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Perkiomen School. Penn Charter defeated Springside Chestnut Hill, 12-5, on Thursday.

***

Lower Moreland captured its first District 1 baseball title with a 4-2 victory over New Hope-Solebury in the Class 4A final. Emmett Cousins drove in two runs to support Matt Haggerty, who struck out nine in a complete-game effort. The Lions will face District 3’s third qualifying team in the first round of the PIAA tournament, which is scheduled for Monday, June 4.

***

Faith Christian pitcher Carter Heller made school history by striking out 100 batters in a season, and the Lions took down Morrisville, 4-2, in the District 1 Class 1A semifinals. David Forscht recorded the save.

In the other semifinal game, Clay Corcimiglia’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh sent Delco Christian past Plumstead Christian, 13-12. The Knights will play Faith Christian next Wednesday.

Softball

Lucy Lamb scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to give Springside Chestnut Hill a 3-2 win over Penn Charter in the PAISAA championship game.

***

Kaylee Fiocca tossed a no-hitter as String Theory claimed its first Public League title with a 3-1 triumph over Central.

***

Trailing by five heading into the sixth inning, Bristol stormed back to beat Calvary Christian, 10-7, in the District 1 Class 2A final. It was Bristol’s eighth straight district title.

***

Faith Christian got past Friends Select, 6-2, behind Madison Hausman’s all-around game. Hausman hit a three-run homer and got the win in the circle in the District 1 Class 1A final.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Logan O’Donnell, Mia George, Julianna George, and Grace Harding had three goals apiece as Penncrest held off Gwynedd Mercy, 14-10, in the District 1 Class 2A third-place game. O’Donnell reached 100 career goals.