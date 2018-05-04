sports

High School Sports

Friday's Pa. roundup: Shipley baseball bounces back with win over Princeton Day

Shipley Baseball
The Shipley baseball team beat Princeton Day on Friday.
Ethan Kline’s RBI single in the eighth gave the Shipley baseball team a 5-4 win over Princeton Day on Friday. Liam Riley drove in two runs for the Gators, who improved to 19-3 on the season. Shipley bounced back from Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to Malvern Prep.

Billy Corcoran struck out nine over five innings as Malvern Prep beat Germantown Academy, 12-1.

Will Park hit a two-run homer and Jack O’Reilly tossed six scoreless innings in Episcopal Academy’s 2-0 triumph over Haverford School.

Conor Smith had two triples and four RBIs as Methacton rolled past Pottsgrove, 11-1. The win puts the Warriors at 14-3 on the season.

Alex Podagrosi drove in five runs as GAMP rolled past Mastbaum, 16-5.

Bryant Baez pitched a perfect game as Olney shutout Masterman, 14-0.

Kenneth Brough homered as Lincoln cruised past Science Leadership, 18-4. Aidan Crean went 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Church Farm held off Collegium Charter, 11-9, thanks to freshman Reggie Phifer’s all-around performance. He got the win on the mound and helped himself out at the plate with a triple and two RBIs.

Softball

Olivia Kunitsky’s key hit in the bottom of the seventh gave Avon Grove a 6-4 win over Oxford. With the bases loaded and the score tied 4-4, Kunitsky doubled to bring in the winning runs. She finished with three hits in the game.

Ceire Devlin-Mohan had 10 strikeouts in Marple Newtown’s 12-3 victory over Penn Wood. Grace Thorne knocked in two runs.

Jayme Rubenstein’s two-run single in the fourth proved to be the game-winner in Upper Dublin’s 3-2 triumph over Upper Moreland. Big defensive plays by a number of Upper Dublin fielders helped to strand a total of nine Upper Moreland runners.

Caitlyn Mihalik shined in the pitching circle and at the plate in George School’s 16-8 decision over Germantown Friends. Mihalik tossed a complete game and went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. The Cougars improved to 11-1 overall and 9-0 in Friends Schools League action.

Dewi Henry’s all-around effort helped Westtown defeat Abington Friends, 11-4. Henry struck out 13 and helped herself out at the plate with a three-run homer.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Celia Meyer scored 10 goals as Germantown Friends blanked Friends’ Central, 18-0.

Peyton Mottice’s five goals propelled Downingtown West past Interboro, 18-3. Tabitha Rodriquez added four goals.

Ellie Mueller and Cate Cox had three goals apiece as Radnor held off Abington.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Danny Payne netted five goals in North Penn’s 12-9 win over Council Rock South.

Michael Samson, Erik Ojert, and Joey Rockovich each scored three goals as Central Bucks West handled Council Rock North, 17-8.

Central Bucks East took down Pennsbury, 12-1, thanks to five goals from Michael Ott.

