Friday's Pa. roundup: Malvern Prep hits six home runs in win over Haverford School

Brady Devereux of Malvern Prep is tagged out by Penn Charter catcher Gavin Zavorski, left, in a game from last season. Devereux homered on Friday as Malvern Prep beat Haverford School.

Chris Newell hit three of Malvern Prep’s six homers in a 15-4 decision over Haverford School on Friday. Jordan Dissin, Cam Conley, and Brady Devereux also homered for the Friars, while Liam Dabagian got the win. Justin Meyer and Logan Keller went yard for the Fords.

Jon Moldoff fanned 17 batters as Westtown held off George School, 5-2.

Cameron Gontek notched 14 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter as Philadelphia Academy Charter took down Boys’ Latin, 11-0.

Blake Mayberry used his bat and arm to help Central beat Olney, 20-6. He struck out 13 and went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Softball

Sophia Haub hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give Notre Dame a 4-1 victory over Baldwin. Grace Jackson got the win in the circle after striking out 11 in a complete-game effort. Freshman shortstop Brooke McKeown made two great defensive plays for the Irish.

Ainsley Albert hit a homer and drove in four runs as Kennett handled Octorara, 10-0. Hannah Slicer gave up two hits and struck out four over five innings.

Hope Robinson and Ashley Remington had three RBIs apiece as Pope John Paul II beat Pottsgrove, 15-0.

Martin Luther King defeated Dobbins, 17-3, thanks to Siani Story’s 14 strikeouts.

Tamara Jenkins tripled and homered as Northeast cruised past Lincoln, 16-4.

Courtney Sherwood knocked in six runs and stole two bases in Little Flower’s 14-6 triumph over Franklin Towne Charter.

Friends Select got past Abington Friends, 18-2, thanks to three hitless innings from Hannah Sieg, who also doubled and homered.

Caitlyn Mihalik struck out 15 as George School blanked Academy of the New Church, 5-0.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Lindsey Schreiber’s five goals sent Upper Dublin past West Chester East, 17-8.

Marissa McGarrey had four goals in Notre Dame’s 14-8 win over Baldwin.

Sara Matson netted five goals as George School defeated Westtown, 16-6.

