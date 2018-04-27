Friday's Pa. roundup: Father Judge defeats Lower Merion in baseball

Shane Hughes pitched four solid innings in Father Judge’s 7-1 victory over Lower Merion on Friday. Colin Kelly and Jim Forsythe each had two RBIs. Andrew Sicinski, Bill Kelly, and Pat Carroll all doubled and Bill Dougar tripled.

***

Cole Humes struck out six over five innings as Shipley stayed hot with a 5-4 triumph over Friends’ Central. The Gators improved to 16-2 overall and 8-0 in the Friends Schools League.

***

Kevin Dougherty knocked in three runs as New Hope-Solebury defeated MaST Charter, 6-1. New Hope-Solebury head coach Tony Vlahovic picked up his 100th career win.

***

Kyle Lyons drove in two runs and Theron Schilling went 3-for-4 as Unionville took down Sun Valley, 8-2. Zack Kennedy stuck out six during a complete-game effort.

***

Eli Kushner’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run as Germantown Friends got past Westtown, 5-4. Kushner also pitched a complete game.

***

Cade Lafferty had a three-run double during a five-run sixth as Jenkintown beat Delco Christian, 5-3.

Softball

Bridget Bailey recorded 14 strikeouts as Interboro blanked Upper Darby, 2-0.

***

Malia Calciano went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as Strath Haven rolled past Academy Park, 15-0. Brooke Holsinger notched two triples.

***

Caitlyn Mihalik fanned 15 and gave up just one hit to lead George School past Shipley, 10-3. Annie Borovskiy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars, who are unbeaten in Friends Schools League action.

***

Maggie Duncan’s two-run double in the sixth guided Phoenixville past Boyertown, 5-2. Kendall Brown went the distance for Phoenixville, allowing two runs on four hits.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Richie Marshall scored the game-winner with 12 seconds left in overtime to give Perkiomen Valley a 7-6 win over Interboro.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Isabella Byler netted four goals as Jenkintown cruised past Collegium, 16-5. Mia Kolb added three goals.

***

Eva Kinnel led with five goals as George School held off Friends’ Central, 10-7.

***

Pottstown beat Pottsgrove, 12-4, behind five goals from Da’zah Regusters. Ebony Reddick added four goals and three assists.

***

Rachel Fink scored seven goals as Academy of the New Church outlasted Abington Friends, 16-15. Nicole McCurdy finished with six goals.

***

Emily DeOrio’s six goals propelled St. Hubert past Archbishop Ryan, 15-8. Sarah Hartigan added five goals.