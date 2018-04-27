sports

High School Sports

Friday's Pa. roundup: Father Judge defeats Lower Merion in baseball

Popular Stories

Father Judge baseball
Camera icon Courtesy of Father Judge
The Father Judge baseball team beat Lower Merion on Friday.
by

Shane Hughes pitched four solid innings in Father Judge’s 7-1 victory over Lower Merion on Friday. Colin Kelly and Jim Forsythe each had two RBIs. Andrew Sicinski, Bill Kelly, and Pat Carroll all doubled and Bill Dougar tripled.

***

Cole Humes struck out six over five innings as Shipley stayed hot with a 5-4 triumph over Friends’ Central. The Gators improved to 16-2 overall and 8-0 in the Friends Schools League.

***

Kevin Dougherty knocked in three runs as New Hope-Solebury defeated MaST Charter, 6-1. New Hope-Solebury head coach Tony Vlahovic picked up his 100th career win.

***

Kyle Lyons drove in two runs and Theron Schilling went 3-for-4 as Unionville took down Sun Valley, 8-2. Zack Kennedy stuck out six during a complete-game effort.

***

Eli Kushner’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run as Germantown Friends got past Westtown, 5-4. Kushner also pitched a complete game.

***

Cade Lafferty had a three-run double during a five-run sixth as Jenkintown beat Delco Christian, 5-3.

Softball

Bridget Bailey recorded 14 strikeouts as Interboro blanked Upper Darby, 2-0.

***

Malia Calciano went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored as Strath Haven rolled past Academy Park, 15-0. Brooke Holsinger notched two triples.

***

Caitlyn Mihalik fanned 15 and gave up just one hit to lead George School past Shipley, 10-3. Annie Borovskiy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cougars, who are unbeaten in Friends Schools League action.

***

Maggie Duncan’s two-run double in the sixth guided Phoenixville past Boyertown, 5-2. Kendall Brown went the distance for Phoenixville, allowing two runs on four hits.

Boys’ Lacrosse 

Richie Marshall scored the game-winner with 12 seconds left in overtime to give Perkiomen Valley a 7-6 win over Interboro.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Isabella Byler netted four goals as Jenkintown cruised past Collegium, 16-5. Mia Kolb added three goals.

***

Eva Kinnel led with five goals as George School held off Friends’ Central, 10-7.

***

Pottstown beat Pottsgrove, 12-4, behind five goals from Da’zah Regusters. Ebony Reddick added four goals and three assists.

***

Rachel Fink scored seven goals as Academy of the New Church outlasted Abington Friends, 16-15. Nicole McCurdy finished with six goals.

***

Emily DeOrio’s six goals propelled St. Hubert past Archbishop Ryan, 15-8. Sarah Hartigan added five goals.

Published: