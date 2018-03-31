sports

Final Southeastern Pa. girls' basketball leaders

Haley Meinel, left, averaged 15.8 points per game while helping lead Central Bucks South to the PIAA Class 6A final.
by , Staff Writer @ozoneinq | robrien@phillynews.com
Here are some of the leaders in Southeastern Pennsylvania girls’ basketball with a minimum of 10 games:

Final, 2017-18

Scoring

Player School G Pts. Avg.

Mayha Woodton Acad. Park 21 513 24.4

Taylor O’Brien Ply. Whitemarsh 29 661 22.8

Isabella Vasquez Washington 22 444 20.2

Destyni Wood Colleg. Charter 21 425 20.2

Octavia Preston Mercy Vocational 23 457 19.9

Bionna Exum Mastbaum 13 214 19.5​

Maggie O’Hare W.C. Rustin 29 554 19.1

Neveyah Chester Coatesville 21 393 18.7

Christina Brown Harriton 21 380 18.1

Maggie Pina Notre Dame 26 460 17.7

Megan Jonassen Perk. Valley 30 525 17.5

Anna Camden Shipley 27 472 17.5

Katie Mayock Conestoga 23 394 17.1

Molly Masciantonio Arch. Carroll 27 439 16.3

Marissa McDonald W.C. East 22 357 16.2

Mandy McGurk Notre Dame 26 414 15.9

Ellie Mueller Radnor 25 398 15.9

Haley Meinel C.B. South 33 520 15.8

Amaris Baker Baldwin 16 249 15.5

Jordan Wilson Upper Merion 28 428 15.3

Shantalay Hightower Acad. Park 23 353 15.3

Grace Schrof Unionville 21 319 15.2

Paige Lauder Villa Maria 29 438 15.1

Lauren Ross Shipley 26 393 15.1

Jennifer Kremp Jenkintown 32 480 15.0

Maddie Burke C.B. West 22 328 14.9

Eileen Piombino Sacred Heart 26 386 14.8

Sarah Huston Coatesville 22 325 14.7

Nicole Blaustein C.R. South 22 322 14.6

Nia Jordan Friends’ Central 22 319 14.5

Taylor Hamm Perk. Valley 29 411 14.2

Mackenzie Gardler Cardinal O’Hara 26 369 14.2

Sarah Wilson New Hope-Solebury 24 340 14.2

Olivia LeClaire Owen J. Roberts 23 327 14.2

Emma Blewitt Upper Darby 22 313 14.2

Maura Hendrixson Cardinal O’Hara 26 359 13.8

Alexa Brodie C.B. South 33 446 13.5

Lauren Crim Lansdale Catholic 24 314 13.1

Ireland Smith George Washington 21 276 13.1

Brady Wassel Lansdale Catholic 24 310 12.9

Erin Gallagher W.C. Rustin 29 367 12.7

Becca Margolis C.R. North 28 347 12.4

Diane Nicholson C.B. West 13 157 12.1

Casey Remolde St. Basil 30 360 12.0

Three-pointers

Player School G Threes

Rachel Balzer Germantown Ac. 30 77

Maggie O’Hare W.C. Rustin 29 73

Dayna Balasa Upper Dublin 32 70

Jennifer Kremp Jenkintown 32 70

Maddie Burke C.B. West 22 65

Maura Hendrixson Cardinal O’Hara 26​​ 65

Alexa Abbonzio Springfield (D) 29

Molly Masciantonio Arch. Carroll 27 61

Savannah Roberts Cheltenham 20 59

Dakota McCaughan Bonner-Prendie 26 55

Shantalay Hightower Acad. Park 23 54

Taylor O’Brien Ply. Whitmarsh 29 54

Lauren Fortescue Ply. Whitemarsh 29 53

Becca Margolis C.R. North 28 51

Meg Willcox Harriton 21 49

Megan Bealer Souderton 31 48

Caroline Hertz Kennett 22 47

Seanna McNamara Episcopal Ac. 24 47

Sophia Mancuso C.B. East 27 46

Maddie Harvey Upper Merion 26 45

Maggie Pina Notre Dame 26 43

Miranda Porretta Oxford 20 42

Lacy MacLachlin Colleg. Charter 23 42

Emma Diaz Westtown 19 40

Corin Grady Germ. Friends 19 40

Emily Monaghan Bonner-Prendie 26 40​

Mandy McGurk Notre Dame 26 39

Eileen Piombino Sacred Heart 26 39

Allison McGowan C.R. South 22 38

Andrea Prestianne Kennett 22 38

Ali Diamond Ply. Whitemarsh 29 37

Kaylee Griffin Gwynedd Mercy 28 36

Kaitlyn Orihel Arch. Wood 30 36

Ashley Kremp Jenkintown 32 36

Casey Remolde St. Basil 30 34

Katie May Arch. Wood 30 33

Marissa McDonald W.C. East 22 32

Brady Wassel Lansdale Catholic 24 32

Erin Gallagher W.C. Rustin 29 3

Sarah Wilson New Hope-Solebury 24 31

Mackenzie Gardler Cardinal O’Hara 26​ 31

Erin Thompson W.C. Henderson 31 31​

Brienne Williams Radnor 25 30

Kait Carter Penn Charter 28 30

Annie Whalen Arch. Wood 30 30

Lexy Calhoun Harriton 21 29

Maddie DePrisco W.C. Henderson 31 30​

Mackenzie Richardson W.C. East 20 28

Emma Blewitt Upper Darby 22 27

Grace Niekelski Mount St. Joseph 27 27

Olivia Boyle C.R. North 28 27

Erin Torrance W.C. Henderson 31 27

Halle Robinson Marple Newtown 21 26

Lizzie McLaughlin Penn Charter 23 26

Lauren Crim Lansdale Catholic 24 26

For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com​.

