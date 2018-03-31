Final Southeastern Pa. girls' basketball leaders

Here are some of the leaders in Southeastern Pennsylvania girls’ basketball with a minimum of 10 games:
Final, 2017-18
Scoring
Player School G Pts. Avg.
Mayha Woodton Acad. Park 21 513 24.4
Taylor O’Brien Ply. Whitemarsh 29 661 22.8
Isabella Vasquez Washington 22 444 20.2
Destyni Wood Colleg. Charter 21 425 20.2
Octavia Preston Mercy Vocational 23 457 19.9
Bionna Exum Mastbaum 13 214 19.5
Maggie O’Hare W.C. Rustin 29 554 19.1
Neveyah Chester Coatesville 21 393 18.7
Christina Brown Harriton 21 380 18.1
Maggie Pina Notre Dame 26 460 17.7
Megan Jonassen Perk. Valley 30 525 17.5
Anna Camden Shipley 27 472 17.5
Katie Mayock Conestoga 23 394 17.1
Molly Masciantonio Arch. Carroll 27 439 16.3
Marissa McDonald W.C. East 22 357 16.2
Mandy McGurk Notre Dame 26 414 15.9
Ellie Mueller Radnor 25 398 15.9
Haley Meinel C.B. South 33 520 15.8
Amaris Baker Baldwin 16 249 15.5
Jordan Wilson Upper Merion 28 428 15.3
Shantalay Hightower Acad. Park 23 353 15.3
Grace Schrof Unionville 21 319 15.2
Paige Lauder Villa Maria 29 438 15.1
Lauren Ross Shipley 26 393 15.1
Jennifer Kremp Jenkintown 32 480 15.0
Maddie Burke C.B. West 22 328 14.9
Eileen Piombino Sacred Heart 26 386 14.8
Sarah Huston Coatesville 22 325 14.7
Nicole Blaustein C.R. South 22 322 14.6
Nia Jordan Friends’ Central 22 319 14.5
Taylor Hamm Perk. Valley 29 411 14.2
Mackenzie Gardler Cardinal O’Hara 26 369 14.2
Sarah Wilson New Hope-Solebury 24 340 14.2
Olivia LeClaire Owen J. Roberts 23 327 14.2
Emma Blewitt Upper Darby 22 313 14.2
Maura Hendrixson Cardinal O’Hara 26 359 13.8
Alexa Brodie C.B. South 33 446 13.5
Lauren Crim Lansdale Catholic 24 314 13.1
Ireland Smith George Washington 21 276 13.1
Brady Wassel Lansdale Catholic 24 310 12.9
Erin Gallagher W.C. Rustin 29 367 12.7
Becca Margolis C.R. North 28 347 12.4
Diane Nicholson C.B. West 13 157 12.1
Casey Remolde St. Basil 30 360 12.0
Three-pointers
Player School G Threes
Rachel Balzer Germantown Ac. 30 77
Maggie O’Hare W.C. Rustin 29 73
Dayna Balasa Upper Dublin 32 70
Jennifer Kremp Jenkintown 32 70
Maddie Burke C.B. West 22 65
Maura Hendrixson Cardinal O’Hara 26 65
Alexa Abbonzio Springfield (D) 29
Molly Masciantonio Arch. Carroll 27 61
Savannah Roberts Cheltenham 20 59
Dakota McCaughan Bonner-Prendie 26 55
Shantalay Hightower Acad. Park 23 54
Taylor O’Brien Ply. Whitmarsh 29 54
Lauren Fortescue Ply. Whitemarsh 29 53
Becca Margolis C.R. North 28 51
Meg Willcox Harriton 21 49
Megan Bealer Souderton 31 48
Caroline Hertz Kennett 22 47
Seanna McNamara Episcopal Ac. 24 47
Sophia Mancuso C.B. East 27 46
Maddie Harvey Upper Merion 26 45
Maggie Pina Notre Dame 26 43
Miranda Porretta Oxford 20 42
Lacy MacLachlin Colleg. Charter 23 42
Emma Diaz Westtown 19 40
Corin Grady Germ. Friends 19 40
Emily Monaghan Bonner-Prendie 26 40
Mandy McGurk Notre Dame 26 39
Eileen Piombino Sacred Heart 26 39
Allison McGowan C.R. South 22 38
Andrea Prestianne Kennett 22 38
Ali Diamond Ply. Whitemarsh 29 37
Kaylee Griffin Gwynedd Mercy 28 36
Kaitlyn Orihel Arch. Wood 30 36
Ashley Kremp Jenkintown 32 36
Casey Remolde St. Basil 30 34
Katie May Arch. Wood 30 33
Marissa McDonald W.C. East 22 32
Brady Wassel Lansdale Catholic 24 32
Erin Gallagher W.C. Rustin 29 3
Sarah Wilson New Hope-Solebury 24 31
Mackenzie Gardler Cardinal O’Hara 26 31
Erin Thompson W.C. Henderson 31 31
Brienne Williams Radnor 25 30
Kait Carter Penn Charter 28 30
Annie Whalen Arch. Wood 30 30
Lexy Calhoun Harriton 21 29
Maddie DePrisco W.C. Henderson 31 30
Mackenzie Richardson W.C. East 20 28
Emma Blewitt Upper Darby 22 27
Grace Niekelski Mount St. Joseph 27 27
Olivia Boyle C.R. North 28 27
Erin Torrance W.C. Henderson 31 27
Halle Robinson Marple Newtown 21 26
Lizzie McLaughlin Penn Charter 23 26
Lauren Crim Lansdale Catholic 24 26
For additions or corrections, contact Rick O’Brien at robrien@phillynews.com.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.