Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Faith Christian walks-off to win District 1 Class 1A final

Parker Curry hit a walk-off single to right field, scoring Josh Hodnett, to give the Faith Christian baseball team an 8-7 triumph over Delco Christian in the District 1 Class 1A final on Wednesday.

Coming Thursday …

Teams are dwindling by the day as state playoffs are quickly approaching for baseball and softball. But first, District 12 softball classification finals are on the schedule with District 1 playbacks. The District 1 Class 6A final between Bensalem and Council Rock North is scheduled, along with other 6A playbacks.

On Wednesday …

Lindsey Davies spun a shutout with 15 strikeouts and helped her cause with two RBIs to lead St. Hubert to a District 12 Class 6A title with a 6-0 victory over Central. Jordan Frye and Liz Siravo added doubles for the Bambies.