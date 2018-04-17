Abington's Eric Dixon commits to national champ Villanova

PIAA aiming to put more teeth into its transfer guidelines

Abington’s Eric Dixon (43) driving against Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Naheem McLeod in the District 1 Class 6A championship game last month.

With Villanova coming off its second national basketball championship in three years, it’s easy to see why Abington’s Eric Dixon wanted to be part of the program.

Dixon, a 6-foot-7 junior forward and four-star prospect according to ESPN, gave an oral commitment to the Wildcats in a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Abington’s auditorium.

The Willow Grove resident chose the Wildcats, who defeated Michigan by 79-62 for its third national crown, over runner-up Virginia. Seton Hall and Louisville were also among his finalists.

An inside-outside scoring threat, Dixon averaged 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocked shots last season as Abington went 24-6, earned its third PIAA District 1 Class title in four seasons, and reached the Class 6A state quarterfinals.

Dixon totaled 25 points, including 16 in the third quarter, as the Ghosts stormed back and stunned Plymouth Whitemarsh in the district final at Temple’s Liacouras Center.

On Feb. 20, with Villanova head coach Jay Wright in the stands, Dixon produced 19 points as host Abington cruised past Suburban One League National Conference rival Neshaminy.

The strong recruiting abilities of Wright; Ashley Howard, a former Wildcats assistant who was introduced as La Salle’s new coach on April 8; and Villanova’s other coaches played a considerable part in Dixon’s choice to play on the Main Line.

Dixon becomes the third Southeastern Pennsylvania player to commit to Villanova in the last two years. Guard Collin Gillespie (Archbishop Wood) and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree (Neumann-Goretti) were freshman reserves on this year’s squad.

Last summer, Dixon was among the final cuts in tryouts for USA Basketball’s 16-and-under squad in Colorado Springs, Colo.

With 1,616 career points, Dixon ranks third on Abington’s all-time list. He is only 66 points shy of eclipsing the record set by Richard Wright in 1975. Dixon, who has a 6-11 wing span, also visited Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers, among others.

In February, Villanova gained a commitment from Jahvon Quinerly, a senior point guard and five-star prospect from Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, N.J. He averaged 18.5 points during his senior season. The Wildcats’ class of 2018 recruits also include 6-7 forward Cole Swider of St. Andrew’s in Rhode Island and 6-6 wing Brandon Slater of Paul VI in Virginia.

Dixon plays AAU ball for WeR1 and will compete for the club in an Under Armour Association event this weekend in Dallas.

