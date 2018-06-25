Episcopal Academy's DeeWil Barlee commits to play football at Villanova

Episcopal Academy running back DeeWil Barlee committed Monday to play this fall at Villanova. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder participated in a camp at the school on June 11 and took an unofficial visit last Wednesday.
“When they offered me a scholarship shortly after the camp, it was pretty much a done deal,” Barlee said. “My main goal going into this whole process was to get a scholarship to play at the next level.”
The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games last season while helping lead the Churchmen to a 6-4 overall record and 3-2 mark in the Inter-Ac League.
“He’s as tough as they come, goes hard on every play, and always battles for extra yardage,” Episcopal Academy coach Todd Fairlie said. “He’s a real gamer.”
Barlee, a four-year starter who doubles as a strong safety, also had scholarship offers from Army and Rhode Island.
The 17-year-old from Upper Darby also drew interest from Fordham, New Hampshire, Holy Cross, and Rutgers,