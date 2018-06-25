Episcopal Academy's DeeWil Barlee commits to play football at Villanova

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Episcopal Academy’s DeeWil Barlee (20) looks to squeeze between a pair of Germantown Academy defenders in an Inter-Ac League contest last season.

Episcopal Academy running back DeeWil Barlee committed Monday to play this fall at Villanova. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder participated in a camp at the school on June 11 and took an unofficial visit last Wednesday.

“When they offered me a scholarship shortly after the camp, it was pretty much a done deal,” Barlee said. “My main goal going into this whole process was to get a scholarship to play at the next level.”

The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games last season while helping lead the Churchmen to a 6-4 overall record and 3-2 mark in the Inter-Ac League.

“He’s as tough as they come, goes hard on every play, and always battles for extra yardage,” Episcopal Academy coach Todd Fairlie said. “He’s a real gamer.”

Barlee, a four-year starter who doubles as a strong safety, also had scholarship offers from Army and Rhode Island.

The 17-year-old from Upper Darby also drew interest from Fordham, New Hampshire, Holy Cross, and Rutgers,