Downingtown East aims to win Ches-Mont National title | Training camp preview

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Downingtown East

Coach: Mike Matta.

Last year: 10-2 overall; 5-1 Ches-Mont League National Division.

Offense: Multiple-I.

Defense: 4-3.

Offensive starters returning: 5.

Defensive starters returning: 4.

Players to watch: Garvey Jonassaint, RB: Connor Noble, TE-LB: Weston Menzie, OL; Jack Riley, WR; Stuart Regitz, LB; Luke Davis, QB; Zach Hamilton, RB, Jack O’Reilly, FB; Albert Choi, WR; Doug Brown, DL; Evan Townsend, DE; Kyle Egan, LB; James Basilii, DB; Steven Long, DB.

Quick facts: As one of the team’s three 1,000-yard rushers last season, Jonassaint carried 159 times for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Davis, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior, takes over for two-year starter Bryce Lauletta (Amherst) at quarterback. … Hamilton will play lacrosse at Robert Morris; Choi will play baseball, as an outfielder, at New Jersey Institute of Technology. … Menzie (6-2, 270) is three-year starter on the offensive line. … The Cougars will open the season against nonconference foes Plymouth Whitemarsh, Perkiomen Valley (defending Pioneer Athletic Conference champion), and Roman Catholic.