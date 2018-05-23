Wednesday's Pa. roundup: Conestoga baseball shocks top-seeded North Penn

May Maddness. Jacob Marcus pitched five strong innings without allowing an earned run and struck eight as the No. 16 seed Conestoga baseball team shocked No. 1 seed North Penn, 2-1, in the District 1 Class 6A second round on Wednesday. Cameron Marcus doubled and drove in a run for the Pioneers. Owen Margolis accounted for the other RBI.

“It gives our kids confidence that they can play with anyone,” head coach Matt Diamond said after the game. “We have to play sound, strong fundamental baseball. After a win like that, we’re excited to keep going and make this run.”

A quick turnaround has Conestoga traveling to Boyertown in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Coming Thursday …

District 1 and 12 finals and playbacks are on the schedule for softball, girls’ lacrosse, and boys’ volleyball. District 1 Class A semifinals and the District 1 Class 4A finals are slated for tomorrow.

***

In other 6A action, Shayn Horrocks went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Boyertown blanked Methacton, 3-0. The Bears will host upset-minded Conestoga on Friday.

Ryan Stalker tossed 5 2/3 innings and struck out six as Council Rock North defeated Oxford, 5-1. Stalker helped his own cause with a double and an RBI. Jason Walter homered and drove in three runs for the Indians, who play Downingtown West on Fridau.

***

Luke Zimmerman blasted a walk-off home run in the eighth inning to send the No. 3 seed Marple Newtown to the District 1 Class 5A semifinals with a 9-8 victory over No. 11 seed Kennett. The Tigers scored four runs in the sixth to knot the score at eight, with the big blows coming from Kevin Merrone’s RBI triple, and Tyler Bogan’s game-tying sacrifice fly, scoring Merrone. Andrew Centwell added a homer for Marple Newtown, who will play Wissahickon on Friday.

In other 5A action, Matt Fricker went six strong inning without allowing an earned run in No. 12 West Chester Rustin’s 10-5 triumph over No. 4 Strath Haven. Jake Geisler contributed a 2-for-3 performance with a double and three RBIs while Spencer Piercey went yard for the Golden Knights. West Chester Rustin will play W.C. Henderson on Friday.

***

Luke Redding struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball to lead Washington past Lincoln, 4-2, in the Public League Round of 16. Jesus Castillo earned the save, escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam. Luis Beltre led the Eagles’ offense with two hits and three RBIs. Washington will play GAMP in Friday’s quarterfinals.

In other Public League playoff action, Jordan Bingham went 4-for-4 with a double as GAMP defeated Science Leadership Academy, 12-2.

Softball

Jenny Noll delivered a walk-off homer in the eighth inning to lift Conestoga over Upper Darby, 2-1, in the District 1 Class 6A second round. Lauren Lofland struck out five during a complete game. The Pioneers will face Central Bucks South in Friday’s quarterfinals.

In other 6A action, Alexa Ortman walk-off two-out single gave Central Bucks South a 1-0 victory over Central Bucks West. Kylie Kenney spun a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. The Titans will host Conestoga on Friday.