C.J. Szydlik to be named football coach at Upper Moreland, per sources

C.J. Szydlik to be named football coach at Upper Moreland, per sources Apr 2

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

C.J. Szydlik was previously the head coach at Jenkintown (2010) and Neumann-Goretti (2011-13).

C.J. Szydlik is expected to be hired as Upper Moreland’s new head football coach, pending school board approval Tuesday, according to sources.

Szydlik, 41, previously was in charge at Neumann-Goretti (2011-13) and Jenkintown (2010). He was the defensive coordinator at Council Rock North under Matt McHugh last season.

Szydlik’s father, Chalie, is Neumann-Goretti’s athletic director and was head football coach at Neumann-Goretti (2014) and the now-closed North Catholic (2004-09). C.J. Szydlik served as an assistant at both schools.

C.J. Szydlik replaces Adam Beach, who guided Upper Moreland from 2005-10 and again from 2013-17.

Upper Moreland went 10-2 overall last season, captured the Suburban One League American Conference title with a 6-0 mark, and reached the second round of the PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoffs.

The Golden Bears will return first-team all-conference running back Caleb Mead, who rushed for 1,367 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

Upper Moreland assistant principal and athletic director Devon Landgraff could not be reached for comment Monday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.