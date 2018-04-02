C.J. Szydlik to be named football coach at Upper Moreland, per sources

C.J. Szydlik is expected to be hired as Upper Moreland’s new head football coach, pending school board approval Tuesday, according to sources.
Szydlik, 41, previously was in charge at Neumann-Goretti (2011-13) and Jenkintown (2010). He was the defensive coordinator at Council Rock North under Matt McHugh last season.
Szydlik’s father, Chalie, is Neumann-Goretti’s athletic director and was head football coach at Neumann-Goretti (2014) and the now-closed North Catholic (2004-09). C.J. Szydlik served as an assistant at both schools.
C.J. Szydlik replaces Adam Beach, who guided Upper Moreland from 2005-10 and again from 2013-17.
Upper Moreland went 10-2 overall last season, captured the Suburban One League American Conference title with a 6-0 mark, and reached the second round of the PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoffs.
The Golden Bears will return first-team all-conference running back Caleb Mead, who rushed for 1,367 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.
Upper Moreland assistant principal and athletic director Devon Landgraff could not be reached for comment Monday.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.