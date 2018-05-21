Chuck Moore resigns as Coatesville boys' basketball coach

Rick O'Brien has been on our staff since 1993, primarily covering high school sports in Southeastern Pennsylvania. He focuses on football and boys' basketball and baseball, with other events (Penn Relays, regattas on the Schuylkill, etc.) and some pro sports mixed in.

Chuck Moore has stepped down as Coatesville boys’ basketball coach after five seasons, citing personal reasons.

“It was just time for me to move on,” Moore said Monday. “Some of my passion for the game was gone. And if I couldn’t give 100 percent to the kids, that wouldn’t be fair to them.”

Moore, 39, guided the Red Raiders to five straight PIAA District 1 playoff berths and to Class 6A state-tournament appearances in each of the last two seasons. He won two Ches-Mont League playoff titles.

Coatesville went 22-7 last season, placed fifth in districts, and lost to District 3’s Hempfield in the first round of states. In 2016-17, the squad advanced to the district final before losing to Abington.

Moore compiled a 99-37 record (.728 winning percentage) with the Red Raiders. Does he plan to return to the sideline?

“I could see that happening,” he said. “It’s just important right now that I step away from the game and renew my love for it.”

Moore shined as a guard at Plymouth Whitemarsh (class of 1997) and went on play at Seton Hall and Vanderbilt. He is a dean of students at Technical College High in Downingtown.

Coatesville assistant Marquise Boggs is a possible replacement for Moore.