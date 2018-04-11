Recruiting Roundup: Neshaminy guard Chris Arcidiacono seeks more options

For more on recruiting, go to City of Basketball Love at cityofbasketballlove.com

Chris Arcidiacono is in no rush to end his college recruitment.

The Neshaminy senior guard has several Division I options on the table, but he’s not done looking for more — and he’s willing to stretch it out another year if need be, taking the process, he said, “as it goes. “

Delaware, Mount St. Mary’s, Presbyterian, Quinnipiac, and Rider have been in the mix for the 6-foot-3 guard for some time now, but none have proved enticing enough to persuade the younger brother of the former Villanova star Ryan Arcidiacono to end his recruitment.

He has already visited Delaware, Quinnipiac, and Mount St. Mary’s, mentioning that he wanted to visit Delaware again.

Arcidiacono had also started to hear from La Salle, and was slated to meet with Explorers coach John Giannini. The meeting was called off beforehand. Later that day, Arcidiacono found out that Giannini was out after 14 seasons as head coach. Ashley Howard has since been named the coach at La Salle.

So now Arcidiacono is looking ahead toward the end of April, when he will get an opportunity to play in front of hundreds of college coaches during the first two live recruiting periods.

He and his Under Armour-sponsored Philly Pride squad will be playing at two Under Armour events in Dallas (April 19-21) and Indianapolis (April 26-28), where he’ll be one of a few available seniors trying to increase their stock.

“I just want to play really well, help my team win some games,” he said, “and show [coaches] my improved handle, my improved shot, my improved athleticism. “

If that isn’t enough to reel in any offers that persuade Arcidiacono to end his recruitment, he’s not out of options. A year of prep school is on the table, with local schools such as the Hun School (N.J.) and Perkiomen School (Pa.) plus St. Thomas More (Conn.) — where St. Joseph’s wing Charlie Brown prepped two years ago — in the mix.

Were he to go the prep route, Arcidiacono would play with Philly Pride for the remainder of the summer, including Under Armour stops in Atlanta and Las Vegas during the July live recruiting periods. With all of those options still on the table, he’s not too concerned about his decision.

“It’s not frustrating,” Arcidiacono said. “I’m just playing basketball and trying to get more schools to offer so I could have more options on where to go to college.

“There’s no dream school or anything,” he added, “just trying to get more schools so I have more options to look at it.”

College Close-Up

Drexel Dragons

Current scholarship seniors: Sammy Mojica, Tyshawn Myles, Miles Overton, Austin Williams

Committed players: Coltrane Washington (Quaker Valley, Pa. )

Open scholarships remaining: 4

Notes: Drexel’s likely going to fill a number of these scholarships with transfers, perhaps going the graduate transfer route to get someone immediately eligible – help in the post is a must for this offseason, but they could use another guard or two as well. Junior Tramaine Isabell just declared for the NBA draft without an agent, but it would be a major surprise if the high-scoring guard isn’t back next season after testing the waters.

La Salle Explorers

Current scholarship seniors: B.J. Johnson, Pookie Powell (He will apply for a sixth year of eligibility), Johnnie Shuler, Amar Stukes, Tony Washington

Committed players: Jack Clark (Cheltenham), Ed Croswell (St. Joseph’s Prep), Jared Kimbrough (Neptune, N.J.), Osun Osunniyi (Putnam Science, Conn.)

Open scholarships remaining: 1

Notes: The Explorers’ class could look quite different by the time August rolls around, now that John Giannini is out as coach and Ashley Howard will take charge of the program. If Howard can keep this group together, it will be a strong one, but it would be the exception for coaching changes if all four end up at 20th and Olney this fall.

Penn Quakers

Current seniors: Dan Dwyer, Darnell Foreman, Sam Jones, Matt MacDonald, Caleb Wood

Committed players: Alex Imegwu (Seton Hall Prep, N.J.), Michael Wang (Mater Dei, Calif. )

Notes: The Quakers picked up a nice late addition with the 6-6 Imegwu, who committed to Penn on March 19 after a strong senior year at Seton Hall Prep; he also was recruited by Delaware, Lafayette, and FDU. He and Wang, a 6-9 forward, bring even more talent and depth to a roster that will be bursting with it off an Ivy League championship. They also have a 2019 commitment from Ohio wing Max Martz, a 6-5 sharpshooter.

St. Joseph’s Hawks

Current scholarship seniors: James Demery, Shavar Newkirk, Jai Williams

Committed players: Jared Bynum (Georgetown Prep, D.C.)

Open scholarships remaining: 2

Notes: With four of his five sophomores and both of his freshmen all seeing plenty of minutes, Phil Martelli doesn’t need to bring in a ton of talent for next year. But he has started his 2018 class off strong with Bynum, a 5-10 combo guard who enjoyed a terrific 2017 summer with the D.C. Blue Devils on the Under Armour circuit; if St. Joseph’s hadn’t snapped him up in May, there’s no doubt that high-major programs would have come after the well-rounded lead guard with a college-ready body.

Temple Owls

Current scholarship seniors: Josh Brown, Obi Enechionyia

Committed players: Arashma Parks (Phelps School, Pa. )

Open scholarships remaining: 1

Notes: Nine of the 13 scholarship players on Temple’s roster are either freshmen or sophomores by eligibility, so the Owls’ 2018 and 2019 classes are likely to be on the small side. Fran Dunphy has already filled one of the two spots set to be vacated by Brown’s and Enechionyia’s graduations with Parks, a burly 6-9 forward who is the half-brother of Villanova freshman Omari Spellman.

Villanova Wildcats

Current scholarship seniors: N/A

Committed players: Jahvon Quinerly (Hudson Catholic, N.J.), Brandon Slater (Paul VI, Va.), Cole Swider (St. Andrew’s, R.I.)

Open scholarships remaining: 0

Notes: Jay Wright already had a strong two-man class in the 6-6 Slater and 6-8 Swider, but then added a big-time piece in Quinerly, a five-star guard and former Arizona recruit. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges have declared for the NBA draft.

